Vermont officials announced 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including a new potential hot spot in Essex Junction, as they unveiled increased efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

During a press conference Monday, Gov. Phil Scott said he was directing state agencies to monitor, educate and enforce compliance with his ban on all non-essential lodging business and imposed an order for everyone traveling to Vermont to self-quarantine for 14 days. Scott also indicated the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” mitigation efforts that he put in place by executive order will likely be extended beyond its original April 15 expiration date.

