State officials said Wednesday that the slowing trend of new cases in Vermont is encouraging and offered early signs of optimism that the state may be approaching the peak of cases.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine highlighted the data at a press conference Wednesday.
“There’s clearly a tendency towards a plateauing .. the number of new cases continues to be much smaller than our prior experience,” said Levine, who noted the percent of daily tests that come back positive has gone down as well.
The state now has had 759 people test positive for COVID-19, after a daily increase of 9 cases, and a total of 30 people have died from the disease, which is one more than reported Tuesday. There were 33 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and another 30 patients in hospitals being investigated for the coronavirus.
Levine pointed out that a recent measurement of the pace of deaths in Vermont is better than in many other states.
“Encouraging signs to say the least. All our actions are having some benefit here in Vermont,” commented Gov. Phil Scott.
“I’m going to be very cautious as I say this, but cautiously say that perhaps we are in that peak zone,” said Levine, who will be looking at the data for the remainder of the week before he can assess the state’s .
As testing and the data bear out and the state transitions into the next phases of the pandemic when social restrictions eventually loosen, Levine said there will still be a need to protect people from getting the virus, which will still likely require robust testing, social distancing, restrictions on large gatherings, use of facial coverings, extensive contact tracing and other ongoing mitigation measures.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said because of the success of the state’s mitigation measures and the apparent reduced need for the capacity, state officials now do not intend to utilize some surge care or isolation sites, such as Goddard College, as had once been planned.
“At the same time, I want to be very cautious here, we have got to make sure that we continue doing what the governor has said in terms of social distancing, stay at home, or else the progress made can be undermined,” said Smith. “We will close the medical surge sites when we have reason to believe that we are truly on the downturn of this virus.”
“I just want to say as well, we should be proud of what we’ve accomplished because the strategy that we’ve taken has put us in the position,” said Scott. “Having said that, we are within 300 miles of some very significant sectors - being New York City, Boston - where there’s a lot of volatility. So for us, because this virus knows no boundaries, no state boundaries, we have to be careful to be sure that we have enough protection in place for this not to start another fire here in Vermont.”
In the Northeast Kingdom there are still 17 identified cases and no deaths, as was reported Wednesday.
In New Hampshire, the statewide count ticked up by 53 cases, to a total of 1,139 with 32 deaths, an increase of five fatalities over what was reported on Tuesday. Case count in the North Country held steady, according to New Hampshire Health Department, with 2 cases in the Coos County towns of Whitefield and Randolph and 4 or few cases Littleton, Franconia, Bethlehem and Haverhill. Statewide 178 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 70 remaining in hospitals as of Wednesday.
