Vermont Officials Say COVID Situation Still OK

This week Vermont officials reported the COVID situation statewide remains OK while acknowledging the latest variant is more transmissible and potentially problematic.
This week’s surveillance report prepared by the Vermont Department of Health indicated the community COVID levels were low, with decreases in confirmed cases, new hospital admissions of COVID-positive people, and the number of hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID compared to the prior week.
The level of emergency department visits with COVID-like symptoms also remains between 2% and 3%
According to the report, nearly half of the cases were of the BA5 Omicron variant, which is in line with the other northeastern states.
There were 457 confirmed cases last week, with the most being among the 20-29 age bracket followed by the 30-39 age bracket.
There were eight confirmed outbreaks, with only one in Caledonia County in the Northeast Kingdom. The NEK had no reported deaths in the last week and confirmed cases were averaging about 3 per day in the NEK’s three counties.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the northeast U.S. was having the lowest number of new cases when viewed nationwide, with other parts of the country experiencing a more pronounced uptick, increasingly because of the BA4 and BA5 Omicron variants which are the most transmissible yet.
“We aren’t seeing super-high activity in disease activity whether you look at cases or hospitalizations or deaths, so that is all good news,” said Levine.
“This is highly transmissible, akin to the measles. It is a virus variant that is going to cause a lot of illness around the country, but at the same time we are not seeing yet in this country major, major increases in hospitalizations or deaths, though they have increased to some degree,” added Levine.
Levine advised Vermonters to continue to take into account their own personal risk and tolerance of risk, as they assess activities and prevention measures. Levine also said people should continue to look at community levels in surveillance report, while considering if they or anyone in their lives are especially vulnerable and that there are still many unknowns about long COVID.
Levine said the federal government is currently considering a new recommendation for those under 50 to receive a second booster, as has already been done for older and vulnerable people, due to the latest variant that is showing signs of being immune evasive and because of the waning effectiveness of vaccines and boosters administered many months ago.
Levine said he also is hopeful that a new vaccine formula that is more effective against Omicron and its subvariants will be available potentially by October and that people may likely expect to get an annual vaccine like is done with the flu vaccine.
Gov. Phil Scott said he expects cases will tick up again in the fall when people start spending more time indoors in close proximity to each other and that he will likely get his next booster then, especially if there is a new version targeted toward the latest variants.
“When we are going from pandemic to endemic, much like the flu, it changes every year. It’s a different variant every year - and they try and determine the vaccine and make sure they have a vaccine that will be successful in preventing the flu season,” said Scott of the comparison between the flu and coronavirus. “So I expect this will be the same for years and years to come.”
