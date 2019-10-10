Vermont Officials Warn: Be Alert To Avoid Moose On Highways

Beware of moose crossing area roads.

Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning. It’s the breeding season for moose.

“Motorists hit 57 moose on Vermont highways during 2018 and 36 so far this year,” said State Game Warden Major George Scribner. “We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they feel cornered or get irritated.”

