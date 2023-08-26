Vermont Online Farm Feed-Finder Marketplace Now Online

Floodwaters from Joe's Brook covered a field at Joe's Brook Farm with two to three feet of water earlier this month, wiping out crops and damaging greenhouses. (Contributed Photo)

The severe and soggy weather this summer has created feed issues for those raising livestock. With a tremendous need to find feed for farmers and producers, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM), and the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS) have created a resource for those looking to buy and/or sell feed. This online marketplace is available now.

“The constant rain this summer has created a feed shortage for many farmers. This new, free directory is an easy way for those looking for feed to connect with those with feed for sale,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments