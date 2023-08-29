ST. JOHNSBURY — Sitework is underway next to the Washington County Railroad tracks along Bay Street in preparation for a 24,600 sq. ft. road salt storage facility.
Machinery including a bulldozer, excavator and dump truck are on the job getting the lot ready for the construction of the planned 330-feet by 80-feet structure. The vehicles are owned by “Barrett’s” in Burlington. Among other things, Barrett Trucking Co. is in the salt distribution business, utilizing multiple stockpiling facilities.
The project is being advanced by the Vermont Rail System. The .82-acre parcel of land on which the facility is set to be built is owned by the state of Vermont.
Vermont Rail President Selden Houghton said the new structure will serve as a transload facility along the rail line in St. Johnsbury. He said it will replace one that has been in use in Ely, a town in which the rail line passes south of Fairlee.
The St. Johnsbury project involves the construction of a salt storage shed, truck scale, salt unloading pit, and two new railroad sidings.
Houghton called the St. Johnsbury location “strategic” as it includes interstates 91 and 93 and U.S. Route 2. “Strategically it’s a great place for transloading for trucks,” he said.
Since the property is state-owned, it is not subject to municipal taxation, but the town is compensated as part of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the state, said Town Clerk Stacy Jewell. Once a structure is erected on the site, the PILOT amount for that parcel will be increased, she said. Currently, the property is assessed at $42,600.
The project was recently approved for a state stormwater runoff permit. An approval calculus determined the project to be “low risk.” The property is near the Sleepers River and the Passumpsic River.
No local permit is required; the railway connection makes the project exempt from the zoning process as it falls under federal regulation, Town Manager Chad Whitehead told selectmen on Monday.
He said Vermont Rail has shared basic details about the plan, but the town would have no zoning opportunity to raise concerns or object to the project. There is a concern, he said, with the project’s proximity to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
“Any fill increases our vulnerability of being affected by floods,” said Whitehead.
He said the area is designated as a 500-year-plain, which he admits makes flooding danger extremely rare, but he then referenced the recent flooding events in Vermont.
Whitehead told the board that he would maintain contact with Vermont Rail as the project advances to “make sure we have our questions answered and to be kept in the loop.”
Vermont Railway was challenged in court on a salt facility project in Shelburne in 2016, with the town arguing that local planning and zoning regulations should be considered for the sake of environmental protection of the nearby LaPlatte River and traffic safety. Barrett Trucking was listed as a partner in the Shelburne salt facility project.
The town’s efforts in court to oppose the project lasted about two years. A federal judge ruled in December 2017 that federal regulations governing railroads pre-empt the town’s zoning ordinance.
Attorney Claudine Safar, who is currently representing the town of St. Johnsbury in a zoning appeal case involving the Fairbanks Inn and the housing of people who would otherwise be homeless, served as Shelburne’s attorney in the salt facility challenge.
She said railroad entities get “quite a bit of latitude” through the federal regulation governance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.