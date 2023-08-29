ST. JOHNSBURY — Sitework is underway next to the Washington County Railroad tracks along Bay Street in preparation for a 24,600 sq. ft. road salt storage facility.

Machinery including a bulldozer, excavator and dump truck are on the job getting the lot ready for the construction of the planned 330-feet by 80-feet structure. The vehicles are owned by “Barrett’s” in Burlington. Among other things, Barrett Trucking Co. is in the salt distribution business, utilizing multiple stockpiling facilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments