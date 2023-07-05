MONTPELIER — The Vermont Attorney General’s office announced Wednesday an agreement that would settle all pending and potential lawsuits against the state related to the Jay Peak EB-5 projects.

The State of Vermont, 64 individual plaintiffs who have sued the State, and the federal receiver overseeing Jay Peak, Burke Mountain and the other entities caught up in the EB-5 scandal, have reached an agreement that is conditioned upon entry of a bar order, which must be approved by the court overseeing the Jay Peak receivership before the settlement is finalized. The agreement includes a monetary settlement to obtain the bar order that, if approved by the federal court, will resolve all pending and potential lawsuits against the State that have been brought or could be brought by the approximately 850 investors in the Jay Peak EB-5 projects.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments