MONTPELIER — The Vermont Attorney General’s office announced Wednesday an agreement that would settle all pending and potential lawsuits against the state related to the Jay Peak EB-5 projects.
The State of Vermont, 64 individual plaintiffs who have sued the State, and the federal receiver overseeing Jay Peak, Burke Mountain and the other entities caught up in the EB-5 scandal, have reached an agreement that is conditioned upon entry of a bar order, which must be approved by the court overseeing the Jay Peak receivership before the settlement is finalized. The agreement includes a monetary settlement to obtain the bar order that, if approved by the federal court, will resolve all pending and potential lawsuits against the State that have been brought or could be brought by the approximately 850 investors in the Jay Peak EB-5 projects.
To date, this includes 33 lawsuits by individual investors and a class action complaint filed on behalf of 121 investors. Together, the Jay Peak investors paid more than $400 million to the Jay Peak EB-5 projects in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
The total settlement amount resolving all outstanding and future claims is $16,500,000, which would be paid over three years and into the Jay Peak receivership. As part of the agreement, the State will continue supporting investors’ pursuit of Permanent Resident Cards (Green Cards), which, if successful, will reduce the State’s overall settlement payment by $4 million.
In a separate agreement, the State previously agreed to settle the claims of 8 individual Jay Peak investors for $750,000.
“As I’ve said before, Vermonters, investors, and the State of Vermont were all deceived by the fraud of Ariel Quiros, Bill Stenger, and William Kelly,” said Attorney General Charity Clark. “This civil settlement will bring a global resolution to the State’s involvement in this matter, which will protect the State from additional EB-5 lawsuits, preventing further financial harm to Vermont. My team and I did not come to this decision lightly. Many years of extensive legal work, overseen by multiple attorneys general, have carried us to this point. This settlement removes the State’s exposure to financial risk and gives Vermont the opportunity to move forward from this chapter.”
The EB-5 scandal in the Northeast Kingdom has been described as a Ponzi-like scheme and the largest fraud in the history of Vermont. The scheme came to light in early 2016 when the Securities and Exchange Commission seized Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts and related entities, which were owned by Ariel Quiros. What followed was years of investigations, federal and state lawsuits, criminal cases and more, involving Quiros, his business partner and resort president Bill Stenger, and others.
At issue was the misappropriation of millions of dollars of investment from foreign investors that were funding aulti-phase projects in the Northeast Kingdom, including various parts of Jay Peak resort and the Burke Mountain Hotel.
Bill Stenger, former president of Jay Peak resort, served just over 10 months of an 18-month sentence for his role in a massive foreign investor fraud case and was released in March. He pleaded guilty in August 2021 to submitting a false document in 2015 as part of the Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park EB-5 investment project. He was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to 36 investors.
Quiros, the mastermind of the EB-5 scheme, was sentenced to five years in prison. Quiros pleaded guilty in August 2020 to multiple felony charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. William Kelly, another Quiros business partner, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and pleaded guilty in June 2021 to conspiring in a multi-year wire fraud scheme.
After years under receivership, Jay Peak was auctioned off last year and an auction may soon be held for Burke Mountain Hotel. Throughout the process, investors sued the State of Vermont for negligence alleging the State, though its oversight role of the EB-5 program and investments, should have prevented the fraud. Last month the state settled with eight investors two days into a trial that was happening in Lamoille County.
