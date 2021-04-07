Vermont Reaches Vaccination Deal With Colebrook Hospital

State officials announced Wednesday that they had struck a deal with Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., to host vaccination clinics for Vermonters.
The state has been trying a variety of things to boost vaccinations in the Northeast Kingdom, especially the remote corners of Essex County where many residents receive their medical care in northern New Hampshire.
The state has held several vaccination clinics around the county, including in Brighton, Concord and Canaan, but vaccination rates significantly lagged behind the rest of Vermont.
This weekend the state, in partnership with CALEX Ambulance Service and Newport EMS, will be holding a series of mobile clinics in 9 communities across the region to deliver roughly 435 vaccinations.
State officials last week also said they were working on an agreement with UCVH in Colebrook to host clinics for people from the Canaan and Beecher Falls area and beyond in Essex County.
On Wednesday details of that arrangement were announced, and will include weekly clinics on Mondays starting April 19 from 2-5:30 p.m. Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith has said he expected up to 100 doses to be available at each clinic. The clinics will be open to all Vermonters aged 16 and above, because the state expects to open up eligibility to all Vermonters aged 16 and over on April 19.
AHS and the Health Department hope the arrangement with UCVH and the mobile clinics will help close the vaccination gap. Data released by AHS on Wednesday, though, showed that some of these efforts won’t be as effective as intended. According to an analysis of this weekend’s mobile clinic registrations, roughly 21% of appointments were reserved by Essex County residents, 25% by Caledonia County residents and 9% by Orleans County residents.
Andrea DeLaBruere, Executive Director at AHS, said 3% were reserved with invalid zip codes and the remaining 42% of appointments were reserved by Vermonters from outside the Northeast Kingdom.
“No one from Windham County enrolled but all other counties had some enrollment,” said DeLaBruere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.