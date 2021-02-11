Vermont Real Estate Boom Delays Hiring Of Landfill Odor Monitor

COVENTRY — The real estate boom in Vermont has hindered the establishment of an independent local odor monitor for the landfill in Coventry.
Vermont, with among the lowest rates of COVID-19 infections in the country, has seen property change hands at a rapid clip ever since the pandemic started last year.
That meant the questions about properties’ Act 250 permits piled up and delayed other work by the District 7 Environmental Commission - which itself required an odor monitor as part of its permit amendment for the expansion of the landfill owned by Casella Waste Systems.
Casella last summer submitted its proposed contract to hire an odor monitor to the commission. The contract language has to be approved by the commission before it goes out to bid. The commission has already approved the plan for a monitor.
Kirsten Sultan, the commission coordinator, apologized for the delay at a remote meeting Wednesday of the international committee with oversight of the landfill operations and expansion.
“With respect to the third party odor inspector and load inspector contractor, we had hoped to have this in place in 2020,” Sultan said.
“We do hope … with any luck to have this resolved this spring.”
She said the delay was caused by the unexpected extra workload on the commission staff, saying it was caused by landfill staff.
“We are really busy,” Sultan said.
Many property sales include questions about Act 250 permits, she said.
“Vermont has done an outstanding job managing the pandemic. A lot of people are buying property and moving here.
“A lot of real estate is changing hands. People need to understand all the … permitting conditions.”
Casella engineer Joe Gay said Casella is ready to advertise the position.
“We’ll be ready to get that out on the street to see if we can find a consultant” who meets the contract requirements.
Odor Monitor Required
The landfill’s Act 250 amendment allows for a 51-acre expansion of the double-lined landfill. That is under construction and expected to open in the fall.
As one of the conditions, the commission is requiring Casella’s landfill operation company, New England Waste Services of Vermont (NEWS-VT), to hire a third-party contractor as an odor monitor.
The accredited contractor will act independently to monitor, investigate and document landfill odor occurrences, respond quickly to off-site odor complaints, and inspect solid waste loads delivered to the landfill for nonconforming waste, according to the updated landfill inspection agreement.
The odor monitor, when hired, will have to be located close enough to the landfill to respond within 30 minutes to odor complaints made on the landfill hotline.
Landfill neighbors had complained that the previous system of complaints being handled by state employees based in Montpelier did not allow timely responses.
The New York Times tracker of COVID-19 infection rates ranks Vermont with the second-lowest rate in the nation, with Hawaii as the lowest.
