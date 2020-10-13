Vermont officials announced Tuesday that increasing cases across the region have raised the number of counties impacted by Vermont’s travel restrictions, and it now includes Grafton County in New Hampshire.

This is the first time in months that the county neighboring the Northeast Kingdom has been restricted for travel by Vermont the guidance. The change is a result of a recent uptick in cases, predominantly in the southern reaches of the county that stretches from Lebanon to Littleton and the Connecticut River to Waterville Valley.

