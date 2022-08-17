ST. JOHNSBURY — Julia Kearney is in a league of her own.
The 25-year-old Northern Vermont University-Lyndon alumna is one of St. J Academy’s newest assistant football coaches, in charge of running backs and cornerbacks under veteran Hilltopper leader Rich Alercio.
She’s also Vermont’s first female high school football coach.
“It means a lot to be the first,” Kearney said. “I grew up playing baseball; I was a big baseball player, but there was a stigma around me that girls can’t play sports and shouldn’t be involved in boys’ sports.
“I am a huge advocate for women in sports and so it’s pretty cool to break barriers and be that person that others at the Academy and around the area can see and say ‘hey, if she can do it, so can I.’
“If you know how to coach, then you can coach any sport. It’s pretty cool and pretty exciting to be here.”
Kearney has been busy in the local athletics scene. The Medford (Mass.) native played two seasons of softball at NVU-Lyndon and was a student assistant coach there before graduating in 2020. She also spent a season leading the Twinfield varsity softball program in 2019.
Currently, Kearney is the lead personal trainer and assistant director at RecFit and Recreation (St. J Rec). She is Alercio’s right-hand woman at the gym and recreation center off of Perkins Street.
Their union on the gridiron was a “funny story,” as Kearney tells it.
“Every day when Rich leaves RecFit, I always ask him if there is anything I can do for him. One day he was headed to football practice and he said, ‘you want to come coach football,’ and I said ‘OK.’ I thought he was joking. A couple of days later, I find out he was dead serious.
“It’s a good opportunity. I love coaching and I’ve always loved football. It’s kind of a no-brainer.”
More from this section
Kearney joins Alercio’s staff, which also includes John Lovett, Travis Bugbee, Kirk Becker, Tom Lovett and fellow first-year coach Mark Qualter. It’s Alercio’s largest staff since coming to the Northeast Kingdom 10 years ago.
As a strength and conditioning coach and personal trainer, Kearney understands body movement well. She also trusts the power of togetherness. “I believe in the teamwork aspect of everything,” Kearney said. “I might not know the Xs and Os as well as other coaches, but I understand people really well. That’s what I am going to try and bring to the program.”
Alercio is thrilled to have Kearney on his sideline.
“I see how wonderful she is with her clients at RecFit, how much they like her, and the success she is having transforming their lives for the better,” Alercio said. “She has a strong background in strength and conditioning and is only now learning the game of football. Once she learns the game, she will be able to have that same positive impact on our student-athletes.”
Kearney wasn’t the only female on Fairbanks Field during Tuesday’s workout, the second official day of high school football practice in Vermont.
Sophomore Brooke Davis, who also competes for the St. J wrestling team, is playing football this fall and on Tuesday was working hard during one-on-one receiving drills.
“Females are the future of football,” Alercio said. “Girls who love football will grow up to be moms who allow their boys and girls to play football. We have one female player on our team, Brooke Davis. I am hopeful that coach Kearney’s presence on our staff will encourage more girls to join our team.”
Wednesday, meanwhile, was the first day of padded practice for the Hilltoppers. They have two-and-a-half weeks to prepare for the season opener on Sept. 2 at Hartford High School.
“The team is looking good,” Kearney said. “I like heart and hustle. If a player gives 100 percent, I believe good things will happen for them.
“I am excited to learn and grow with this team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.