Vermont’s Ice Fishing Opportunities Abound

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says good ice fishing can be found on many lakes throughout the state.

MONTPELIER, VT – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says anglers are finding good ice fishing on many lakes throughout the state.

Accompanied by the recent warm weather, ice fishing in Vermont has been slow to start. With more seasonal temperatures forecasted, ice conditions should be prime for folks to take advantage of the numerous ice fishing opportunities on ponds and lakes throughout the state. “If you know a little about where to go and how to target some species, ice fishing can be a lot of fun and a great way to spend time with friends and family,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter.

