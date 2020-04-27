Vermont officials unveiled what they described as a town-by-town accounting of COVID-19 cases for the first time Monday.
The map, though, offers no greater understanding of the prevalence of the coronavirus in the Northeast Kingdom, because the map and data don’t differentiate between 0 cases and 1-5 cases in any given town.
The Vermont Health Department website that hosts the map offers an explanation. “In compliance with both federal and Vermont law, to prevent disclosure of an individual’s protected health information, a range is used for towns that have fewer than six cases,” states the health department.
As such, only 29 towns thus far have their count of COVID-19 cases revealed, ranging from 6 cases in a handful of towns like Barre City and Waterbury to 47 in Essex and 157 in Burlington.
No towns in the Northeast Kingdom have 6 or more cases and all appear blank on the color-coded map, suggesting any town in the NEK could have either 0 cases or up to 5 cases.
The 29 towns for which cases were reported account for 570 cases, out of the 855 total that have been identified thus far in Vermont. That leaves 285 cases scattered across the remaining Vermont towns in possible clusters of 5 or less.
In the Northeast Kingdom, the case count now stands at 24, with 13 in Caledonia County, 9 in Orleans County and 2 in Essex County.
“Part of the calculation in how to set the ranges for case numbers was driven by the need to not reveal information that could lead to identification of a person’s protected health information,” said Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer with the Vermont Department of Health, adding “We are already looking at revising the ranges to better inform Vermonters.”
During a press conference Monday morning, Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said, “I’ve been very careful with this in what we are doing and how we are reporting and asking the Health Department to be very careful. Even when we were looking at surge sites, I don’t want to put a scarlet letter on people as we are looking at this virus, and I’ve seen some indications of that along the way. For example, there’s been people who have suggested that if we are going to have a surge site that it should be fenced off. It’s not a prison.”
“There was a mention in one of the newspapers where these people should be wearing special uniforms or special markers on them,” added Smith. “We’re not going to do that in this state. What we tried to do is strike a balance here between identifying how many are in a town … and where it would be even identifiable within a town … From what I can see it’s a good start and we can refine it as we move forward.”
As of Monday’s report, 11 people in Vermont were hospitalized with known COVID-19 and another 22 in hospitals were under investigation for the disease. The state also reported there have been 47 deaths so far.
In New Hampshire, health officials announced 75 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,938 thus far.
The numbers in the North Country have held fairly steady for more than a week, with just two reported in Coos County, including the towns of Whitefield and Randolph, and 48 total in Grafton County, including between 1 and 4 in Littleton, Franconia, Haverhill and Bethlehem.
New Hampshire has reported 60 related deaths now and 99 people are currently hospitalized.
