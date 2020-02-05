MONTPELIER — Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President and CEO Eric Rosengren, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and public and private funders recently announced eight regional teams have been selected to receive $15,000 planning grants and move forward in Vermont’s Working Communities Challenge. The challenge, launched last May, is a grant competition that supports local collaborative efforts to build strong, healthy economies and communities in Vermont’s rural towns, regions and smaller cities.

The eight regional teams selected include the Greater Barre, Greater Springfield, Lamoille County, Northeast Kingdom, Northwest Vermont, Southern Vermont, White River Valley and Winooski teams. Each was selected by an independent jury after proposing initiatives designed to tackle issues in their communities ranging from workforce support to racial equity to economic inclusion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments