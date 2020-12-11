Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Lake Memphremagog anglers have been catching fish with “nasty-looking tar-like” lesions since 2012, and several Vermont agencies are hard at work looking for a cause. Scientists see no reason for alarm based on their findings, though they are continuing to monitor the situation and analyze their results.
The lesions or tumors are a type of skin cancer and only have been found on brown bullhead, which lives in shallow water and are therefore more susceptible to contaminants in sediment which have been detected at low levels. Peter Emerson, a fisheries biologist for the Fish and Wildlife Department, and Rick Levey, an environmental scientist with the Department of Environmental Conservation, presented research and answered questions for 60 virtual participants in a remote forum on Wednesday afternoon as part of ANR’s “Tell Me More” series. They were joined by Julia Moore, the secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.