Lake Memphremagog anglers have been catching fish with “nasty-looking tar-like” lesions since 2012, and several Vermont agencies are hard at work looking for a cause. Scientists see no reason for alarm based on their findings, though they are continuing to monitor the situation and analyze their results.

The lesions or tumors are a type of skin cancer and only have been found on brown bullhead, which lives in shallow water and are therefore more susceptible to contaminants in sediment which have been detected at low levels. Peter Emerson, a fisheries biologist for the Fish and Wildlife Department, and Rick Levey, an environmental scientist with the Department of Environmental Conservation, presented research and answered questions for 60 virtual participants in a remote forum on Wednesday afternoon as part of ANR’s “Tell Me More” series. They were joined by Julia Moore, the secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources.

