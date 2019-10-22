Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
MONTPELIER, VT – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos recently announced the dates and locations for his fifth biennial Transparency Tour. Throughout late October and November, Sec. Condos will travel to several locations across Vermont to provide training and facilitate discussion on Vermont’s transparency laws; Vermont’s Public Records Act, and Open Meeting Law.
“The public’s right to know is enshrined in our Vermont Constitution,” said Condos. “Vermonters deserve openness and transparency in government. By educating municipal and state employees, elected officials, and engaged residents on the requirements of government under Vermont’s Open Meeting Laws and the Public Records Act, I hope to help government officials of all stripes better serve Vermonters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.