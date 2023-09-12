Vermont Society Daughters Of The American Revolution To Celebrate Constitution Week

ST. JOHNSBURY — Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning September 17.
The St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter from St. Johnsbury and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate the signing of the Constitution by ringing community bells at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 4 p.m. for one full minute.
The church is located at 1265 Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
In 1955, DAR spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing. After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of September 17–23, on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law. Local chapters of NSDAR celebrate with many events to honor the founding document.
For more information regarding the celebration contact Debra Bell, Regent; with your local DAR Chapter at 802-782-2550 or dbell.vtdar@outlook.com.
The DAR is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
