Vermont Society Daughters Of The American Revolution To Celebrate Constitution Week

ST. JOHNSBURY — Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning September 17.

The St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter from St. Johnsbury and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate the signing of the Constitution by ringing community bells at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 4 p.m. for one full minute.

