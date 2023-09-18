Vermont State College Chancellor Sophie Zdatny Steps Down

Sophie Zdatny, the general counsel of the Vermont State Colleges, is likely to be announced Wednesday as the interim chancellor, with the resignation of Chancellor Jeb Spaulding looming. (Courtesy Photo)

The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees announced Chancellor Sophie Zdatny will be stepping down from her position at the end of the year.

Chancellor Zdatny has been with the system for nine years, initially as Associate General Counsel for three years, then General Counsel for three years before she was named Chancellor in April 2020. She will continue serving through the end of December 2023 and the board anticipates announcing a hiring process for the next leader in the coming weeks.

