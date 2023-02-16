Vermont State College Faculty And Staff Vote ‘No Confidence’ In Trustees, Administration
Buy Now

Students walk past Samuel Read Hall Library on the campus of NVU-Lyndon. (Courtesy photo)

Three faculty and staff unions heard Vermont State University’s plan to repurpose all campus libraries and dramatically overhaul athletics programs announced last week. This week they let the board of trustees, administration and Dr. Parwinder Grewal know their thoughts.

“No confidence.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments