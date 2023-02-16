Vermont State College Faculty And Staff Vote ‘No Confidence’ In Trustees, Administration

Three faculty and staff unions heard Vermont State University’s plan to repurpose all campus libraries and dramatically overhaul athletics programs announced last week. This week they let the board of trustees, administration and Dr. Parwinder Grewal know their thoughts.
“No confidence.”
The VSC United Professionals, Faculty Federation and the Vermont State Employees’ Association all held votes this week and voted “no confidence.” The unions represent over 1,000 professional faculty and staff across Northern Vermont University, Castleton University and Vermont Technical College which are slated to merge on July 1 into the Vermont State University.
The votes followed the VSC announcement that it would repurpose its physical libraries and move to a digital-only model.
President Parwinder Grewal said the library closures would cut eight jobs (five in Lyndon and Johnson). He said the digital library will launch on July 1 and “will provide 24/7/365-day access to library services.”
Grewal said the library books will be donated and the physical space will be transformed.
VSC officials also said changes are afoot for the schools’ respective athletics. Sports at Johnson will now transition to the USCAA Conference and athletics at Vermont Tech will cease at the varsity level. Castleton and Lyndon will retain NCAA status for the time being. The changes will take effect starting in 2024-25.
The announcements have been met with fierce backlash, student protests and now votes of no confidence by faculty and staff.
Efforts to obtain statements from the faculty assemblies regarding the votes or the unions by press time were not successful late Thursday.
VSC Board Chair Lynn Dickinson said President Grewal and Chancellor Sophie Zdatny have the “full confidence and support of the Board of Trustees as they lead this necessary transformation work forward.”
In a statement, Dickinson said “We know this work is challenging and that change is difficult, especially changes to the way supports and resources have historically been delivered to students. But these changes are necessary as we work to build a truly hybrid institution that meets all our students where they are and in ways that work for them.”
She invited students and employees to join the board “in making this vision a reality.”
A press conference has been scheduled at the Vermont Statehouse in the Cedar Creek Room on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at noon for students and faculty to address concerns.
Merger Forced By Fiscal Crisis, Unsustainable Trajectory
The new university to be formed from the three schools is set to take shape officially on July 1. The merger was the result of a near fiscal collapse at the start of the pandemic brought on by an already fragile system brought to its knees when some $5 million in room and board fees had to be refunded when campuses shuttered due to COVID-19.
A Select Committee on Higher Education was put into place by the legislature to try to chart a path forward after the former system chancellor proposed closing several campuses including NVU altogether at the Johnson and Lyndon campuses and the Randolph campus of VTC. There was massive push-back to that plan and he resigned shortly after.
The Select Committee’s recommendations, which resulted from a deep dive with the help of a national consulting firm, proposed the merger as a way to right-size the system, and streamline opportunities of students statewide while aiming to put the system on a fiscally sustainable path.
Tens of millions of dollars in bridge funding and one-time infusions of state and federal money have kept the system afloat through the pandemic and as the merger and system-wide transformation unfold.
Once the new university debuts, the VSCS will be down to two institutions: Vermont State University with campuses at Lyndon, Johnson, Randolph, Williston and Castleton, and the statewide Community College of Vermont system which is not part of the merger.
As the official transition nears, push-back to some of the more controversial moves is becoming stronger.
At NVU, that school’s two campuses not too many years ago underwent the first consolidation forced by the need to trim administrative overhead and duplication while trying to preserve the public higher ed system in northern Vermont when the former Johnson and Lyndon State Colleges were joined.
Of the plans to rid the campuses of the new university from physical libraries, Professor of Physics Ben Luce said, “I can say that I personally believe that science students , and students in general, need to have real reference librarians to work with, and often benefit by having real books and papers/journals to read, and I think exploring the actual book stacks is still a great way for students to explore and expand their knowledge in general, especially first generation college students.”
“Finally, can you imagine what UVM or Middlebury or Dartmouth would say if a law was proposed to prohibit their libraries?” asked Luce. “Is Vermont saying it doesn’t think it’s less financially advantaged students are worthy of real libraries? Does the Board of Trustees really think that a digital library is a good replacement for the real thing? And what about the surrounding community that makes use of these libraries? And what about the social opportunities that students working together in physical libraries provides?”
He said, “Please don’t tell that they’re going to have those kinds of important collaborative and social bonding experiences in the Metaverse now instead. We need to get students away from their phones, computers these days to interact with real things, not the other way around.”
“We recognize that these changes are difficult,” Grewal wrote to students last week. “We have arrived at these decisions with careful thought and collaborative deliberation.
A meeting is planned today in the Alexander Twilight Theatre at the NVU Lyndon campus as well as via Zoom where President Grewal will address the campus community in a meeting titled the Lyndon Campus Identity Meeting.
The meeting’s purpose, according to an email obtained by the newspaper, “is to have more in-depth converations about each campus and gather additional feedback.”
Reaction From Retiree, Staff Member, Lyndon Community
A handful of people connected to the Lyndon campus at NVU responded Thursday with input from the community with connections to that campus.
Karen Degreenia, who works in food service at the Lyndon campus shared, “I don’t believe those deciding this realize the role each college library plays in rural communities. Students at all levels of education have access and that is huge.”
Anne Brown, a retired employee of the Lyndon campus, on Thursday said, “I am angry and heartbroken. I worked at Lyndon state for over 30 years and remember the ‘good ole days’ when faculty, staff and students interacted and supported each other.”
“Now there are fewer full-time faculty, some of the most popular majors have been eliminated, students have to travel to Johnson to take a required course and now the Board of Trustees and chancellor’s office plan to close the library,” Brown continued. ” The library is not just four walls that hold thousands of volumes; students need to know there is a human who can assist them, listen and encourage them.”
Brown went on, “I truly fear we are on the precipice of the college completely shutting down, having a huge impact on surrounding towns and eliminating an affordable, excellent education for future students. What’s next? Something similar to the self checkout at Walmart? No no please rethink this!”
She added, “The library gives many students a work study experience, teaching them skills that will serve them in the future. Customer service, organization, record keeping, time management and personal interaction. Additionally, the library is open to the general public. So if it is shuttered, taxpayers from surrounding towns will lose access to this valuable resource.”
A former longtime resident of Lyndon who served in multiple community leadership roles including as president of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and as a corporator at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Steve Nichols on Thursday said, “I no longer have any skin in the game, but any college administrator that would remove the library should be sacked immediately. Vermont remains clueless about higher education. Clueless.”
