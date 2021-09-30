MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees unanimously chose Vermont State University as the name for its newly merged schools.
The vote followed a listening session Wednesday evening via Zoom to take public input on the proposed name for the newly-created entity that will be a merger of Northern Vermont University (NVU), Vermont Technical College (VTC) and Castleton University as part of a major transformation of the VSCS.
After taking 1 1/2 hours of public comment during the special meeting, and hearing from many more people in writing, the Board took its vote.
Local Voices
Shawn Tester, the Northeast Kingdom trustee on the Board, and the CEO and president of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, said, “I deeply, deeply understand how important each of these colleges are to each of our communities and to the entire State of Vermont.”
Tester said he likewise understands the sense of urgency and the charge the Board has been given saying the situation is “dire” and he supports the name the consultant delivered to the Board.
Student Trustee Ryan J. Cooney, a VTC student, said he believes the transformation is on track to create the best system for the VSCS, saying “the name is tough … it’s not a change that many would like … but I support this name, I think it’s a good strong name moving forward.” He said the name allows for iterations at the campuses under the Vermont State U name. “This name really does promise some great things for the future that we can all be proud of” while the campuses’ legacies and histories are honored.
Trustee Shirley A. Jefferson said the state colleges provide education to first-in-their-families college students, saying, “That is the core I hold close to my heart … the name doesn’t matter, what matters to me is that we continue to work hard, and make the public university system sustainable…”
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny explained why the merger is happening and why the Board was being asked to choose a new name. She said about 18 months ago, a fiscal crisis that began in about 2012 was “pushed to the brink” by the pandemic due to the loss of room and board, summer camps, and the costs of the pandemic on the system.
She said financial challenges across the colleges put the entire system at risk.
The Legislature last year increased funding to preserve the system and put in place a Select Committee to put in place an integrated plan to address the future of the state colleges system, with an important focus on workforce development needs for the state.
The VSCS Board adopted the Select Committee’s recommendations for the merger, as well as other fiscal efficiency steps across the system, and a plan for the system to address its structural deficit. The state has provided significant additional financial support in the tens of millions of dollars for the transformation, the fiscal deficit and for scholarships for students at all the institutions, noted the Chancellor.
The VSCS is already out on the road and recruiting, so the name must be decided and for branding for the new institution, said Zdatny.
A Vermont Tech student who spoke during the meeting said at the end of the day he and other students he spoke with care most that the school continues to exist, a point that Trustee Bill Lippert referred to, listing off shuttered Vermont colleges.
Only the Community College of Vermont (CCV) is not a part of the merged university, and CCV will remain as an independent institution under the umbrella of the VSCS.
“Back in April, the Vermont State College System put out a proposal,” and VisionPoint Marketing was selected, noted Zdatny. She said representatives from across the three institutions were part of the selection. “The naming recommendation is only the first step, its the first deliverable” for the company, which will also develop the logo and trademarks and more, she said.
“It also builds on the brand of Vermont,” which is viewed positively nationally and internationally, said Zdatny. She said the simplicity and clarity of the name are pluses for branding, and the model “in short, reflects what the new university will be,” saying it will be a statewide university with quality programs for Vermont.
The entire system is only about 5,000 students, noted Chief Financial Officer Sharron Scott, who said the transformation work is focused on achieving economies of scale, referring to “the micro size of our institutions.”
Andre Fleche, a professor of history at Castleton, questioned why the schools cannot retain their names under the umbrella of the unified system, saying other states retain unique mascots and branding at their campuses.
“There’s no financial reason to insist on a completely centralized brand,” he said, pointing out it will be very costly to re-brand all the schools. “I ask the Board to take a different path,” he said, requesting the Board to listen to the communities who are asking to have their unique identities preserved.
Trustee Jim Masland said, “I’m totally supportive of the change … we need to move forward, we don’t have time to twiddle our thumbs and that’s all there is to it.”
Meaghan Meacham, a faculty member at Northern Vermont University and an alum of the former Lyndon State College, noted that five years ago the Board voted to unify Lyndon and Johnson State colleges into what is today NVU.
She said the result was a lot of hard work by faculty and staff and a lot of faith from students, saying “We’ve also overcome a lot of obstacles.”
The university’s staff and faculty would not have envisioned five years ago that they would have to go through another name change. She said for NVU, “We talk about it as the Lyndon campus and the Johnson campus,” saying she hoped that the new name would build in senses of place, “These places are not just names,” she said, saying the communities in which the VSCS schools are located are their lifeblood.
“We are depending on you … to really do it right,” stressed Meacham, “while change can be hard, it can also be exciting, now is not the time to finger point … we succeed and fall together.” She said the students deserve the best efforts of the VSCS, “Regardless of the name that we carry, Lyndon will always be Lyndon at its core, and our students know what we have to offer.”
