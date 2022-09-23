Vermont State College Trustees OK Base Tuition For Vermonters Of $9,999
Buy Now

In this file photo from October 2017, students walk to class on the campus of NVU-Lyndon. (Courtesy photo)

The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System this week unanimously approved base tuition for Vermonters enrolling at Vermont State University of $9,999 per year in undergraduate programs, commencing with the launch of the new university on July 1, 2023.

This reflects a 15 percent decrease from the current average in-state tuition at the unifying institutions — Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. After holding tuition rates flat for two years to address the key strategic priority of student affordability, the Board said in a news release that it was pleased to announce an in-state tuition rate that lowers a barrier to access for many Vermonters and increases the attractiveness of pursuing higher education in Vermont for out-of-state students.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments