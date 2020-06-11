Vermont State Colleges: $30 Million Needed For Coming Year

MONTPELIER — Reports assessing the fiscal health of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) conducted in recent weeks by Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce and Dr. James Page, a consultant and the former Chancellor of the University of Maine, are complete. They underscore the need for $30 million in one-year state “bridge” funding to sustain the public higher education system.
The report notes a two-year cumulative deficit is $13,176,000 for Northern Vermont University (NVU). The includes an operating deficit of $9,132,000, combined with the FY20 Post-COVID Projection of $4,044,000.
The reports were commissioned following a turbulent spring when former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding - who stepped down amid controversy - called for NVU with campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, to close, along with the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC).
He said that poor fiscal conditions were pushed into crisis by the pandemic and the need for more than $5 million in room and board refunds to be returned to students when the COVID-19 situation forced residential campuses to shutter.
Spaulding’s recommendation was withdrawn, and federal funds through the CARE Act are flowing to the state colleges to help right the ship temporarily. College and state officials are pressing for a way to sustain the college system long-term.
In addition to NVU and VTC, the VSCS also includes the Community College of Vermont statewide system, as well as Castleton University.
State Treasurer’s Report
In her 41-page report submitted to the VSCS as well as Senate and House leaders on Tuesday, Pearce outlined the financial challenges.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, NVU had a projected deficit of $3,326,000 based on the budget-to-actual reports ending Dec. 31, 2019.
“In May 2020, NVU staff updated the projection for FY20 based on COVID-19 impacts and using budget to actual reports as of March 31, 2020. This increased the FY20 deficit to $4,044,000 (PostCOVID Projection),” according to the treasurer’s office report.
The report outlines various scenarios.
• The best case scenario assumes that residency may be vacated for up to 25% of the academic year and a 14.3 percent reduction in student enrollment.
• The worse case scenario assumes a 29.9 percent reduction in student enrollment.
• A worst case scenario, which adjusted the worse case to project the impacts if the campus is closed for the fall semester.
NVU officials also provided a FY21 pre-COVID rollforward estimate scenario (referred to in Exhibit NVU-1 as “Rollforward without COVID”) that reflects an operating deficit of $3,179,000.”
Consultant’s Report
Dr. James Page, in his 26-page report to legislators about the state of the VSCS, wrote “VSCS’s situation can only be understood in the context of a set of very powerful challenges. These include longer-term issues such as demography and levels of State support, as well as those brought on by the Covid-19 emergency and increasing public uncertainty about VSCS’s viability, an uncertainty exacerbated by the System’s spring 2020 plan, since withdrawn, to close certain campuses.”
Page said the “Legislature’s commitment of $12.2MM for reimbursing accrued Covid-19 costs and its consideration of funding an additional $15.25MM for specific Covid-19-related expenditures from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) present a unique and strategic investment in the future of Vermont public higher education while sending a much needed message of support for VSCS and its students.”
He said some scenarios show “associated deficits of up to $36MM due primarily to enrollment declines and Covid-19 restrictions.”
“A reasonable Legislative set aside to address these deficits would be $30MM in addition to its regular appropriation and the CRF funds noted in the previous bullet,” Page wrote. “There is an additional $10.3MM deficit should campuses have to suspend in-person instruction and residential services.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.