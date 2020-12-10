Vermont State Colleges Announce Tuition Freeze

Students walk to class on the campus of NVU-Lyndon. (Courtesy photo)

On Monday, the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The announcement effects students at Castleton University, the Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Tech. Over 80-percent of students in the system are Vermonters and 57-percent are first-generation college students.

