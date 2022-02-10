MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee, on Monday, was provided with a presentation from Gordian, an outside contractor hired to conduct a Space Utilization Analysis of the VSCS as part of the top-to-bottom transformation of the state colleges happening presently.
The unification or merger of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University (NVU) and the Vermont Technical College (VTC) into the new Vermont State University is chief among the major pieces in the system-wide revamping aimed at forging a sustainable state colleges system to serve Vermonters long into the future.
The Gordian Group is recommending an annual investment target of $8.4 million into existing spaces.
“The Vermont State Colleges is about $7 million short to maintain its facilities as recommended by Gordian,” stated Sharron Scott, the chief financial and operating officer for the VSCS.
Pete Zuraw, vice president of market strategy and development for Gordian, shared the company’s analysis is “based on a couple of different things” and looked at four semesters at the three colleges which are to be merged into the new state-wide university.
Technology was reviewed as part of the analysis, and C’s and D’s were the resulting grades, with Zuraw saying the tech in many areas was not up-to-date; “It’s about the equipment to optimize the teaching space … to make it the most useful for the teacher and the learner.”
The Fall 2021 snapshot shared by Zuraw reviewed NVU at Johnson and Lyndon, VTC at Williston, and Randolph and Castleton.
The total number of available teaching spaces at NVU-Lyndon is 49, with scheduled teaching spaces for the Fall of ‘21 being 42, according to the presentation slideshow.
Across those three schools, there are 43 system-wide teaching spaces not being used as of the fall of this academic year.
Trustee David Silverman, chair of the committee, asked if the rate of unused teaching spaces is unusual, and Zuraw said, “There are any number of reasons why spaces may go offline.”
“I would say that almost nothing has been typical the last three semesters,” Zuraw said.
Room utilization by location shows that the VSCS are at about 26 percent use during the day hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For NVU-Lyndon, the percentage rate is 21 percent, while for NVU-Johnson, it’s 24 percent.
VTC has slightly higher usage, 26-32 percent usage of classrooms during the day; adding Castleton, the rate is 30 percent usage.
He said it’s not unrealistic to shoot for 70-75 percent for a “decent-sized” campus. “Maybe it’s 50 or 55 percent, but 26 percent is definitely low.”
Looking at how many seats are occupied in classes, the VSCS average is 48 percent, “That means half of the seats are full when their classes are in session … that’s a function of both the numbers of students available and also the classroom size.”
Castleton and VTC have higher numbers on average, shared Zuraw.
The analysis also evaluated building risks, noting the ages of buildings that may be past their life cycles, and may not be meeting the needs of students and faculty.
“Over time, that means that risk is getting higher and higher for each of the campuses,” noted Zuraw. “In addition to that challenge that comes with risk, the ongoing investment that’s been happening on the campuses has not been enough … to keep the facilities stable,” said Zuraw … “and that leads to a growth in deferred maintenance … it has been growing steadily on each of the five campuses.”
He said the VSCS is under-utilizing its facilities, and there are significant building needs across the system.
Zuraw said, “First and foremost there needs to be a deeper exploration on curriculum and culture.
“Is it the right size, but also, does it have the right tools in it?” he asked of the inventory of spaces on the campuses. “The only way forward is collectively … what’s right for each campus but how does it best serve the collective?
“Changes need to be made.”
Zuraw said, “There are plenty of other systems where there are multiple campuses across the state; Alaska comes to mind, Maine comes to mind, they’re working very hard to understand their utilization, and their utilization rates are not dis-similar.” He said more typical percentages are 40-60 percent, saying, “It is typical for smaller campuses to have this struggle … I mentioned Middlebury for comparison.”
“We’re going to have to help you settle in on some targets that make sense for you,” said Zuraw. “These would be significantly lower than what I would think would be the average … you’re half.”
Chair of the VSCS Board Lynn Dickinson said with the impacts of COVID and the increasing move to hybrid delivery of higher education, things will look different, saying, “We’re never going to be Ohio State.”
“Obviously there’s going to be an optimization of hybridization, every campus across the country is exploring that,” said Zuraw. “We want to make sure we take into account all of those things. We want to make sure there is still a physical space to support the needs.
“How we go about it will be unique for what happens here in Vermont.
“It just means the rooms can either be smaller or there can be fewer of them … there are difficult choices to make,” said Zuraw. “Having those conversations in a way that’s transparent … the challenge that the Vermont State Colleges are having is going to be exceedingly important.
“The unfortunate challenge nationally is that demographics are against us.”
Birth rates have been dropping steadily, noted Zuraw. “It looks like it may have bounced a little in 2021,” but since 2009, the rates have been dropping. “There are fewer and fewer students available for college.
“You know today you can live with less space … if those students are in a hybrid mode, you can live with even less space and re-configure those spaces,” said Zuraw.
“As we go to more remote delivery, this situation is going to get more acute,” noted Vermont Tech President Pat Moulton.
Trustee Shawn Tester, the NEK member of the board, said he surmised “… that we need to invest heavily in technology … have we been making investments to support hybrid delivery?”
Kellie Campbell, the chief information officer at the VSCS , updated the board about investments in technology in response to COVID, saying, “We were able to make some smart investments” amid the pandemic. “I think it’s safe to say about 60 percent of our classrooms … would need some investment. We do have some progress we need to make, but I think we have at least been able to get a foundation in place through COVID dollars.”
Maximizing the use of the facilities that the system chooses to keep and looking for opportunities to reduce the size of the campus footprints is the challenge ahead, noted Tester.
