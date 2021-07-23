MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Board of Trustees Executive Committee approved a resolution to require vaccinations at Castleton University, Northern Vermont University (NVU) at Johnson and Lyndon and Vermont Technical College (VTC).
Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said the dramatic uptick in transmissible cases prompted the board to call a special meeting and pass the resolution. The uptick of the Delta variants and the increase in cases led the administration to re-think its earlier position regarding vaccinations for the residential colleges, said Zdatny.
Most higher education institutions in Vermont are requiring vaccinations of students for the returning semester, it was noted during the meeting.
The resolution affects more 3,000 students.
“The safety of our community is our top priority,” NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb on Friday said. “We urge all members of the NVU community who are eligible and able to do so to be vaccinated. Students may request a medical or religious exemption in accordance with Vermont law. As the global pandemic evolves and the virus mutates, vaccination provides the best protection for our college communities.”
The ongoing pandemic constitutes a public health emergency, the resolution stated. The Delta variant is far more transmissible and part of the reason for the late decision over mandating vaccinations for students, in part because of students in the age group coming from locations outside of Vermont with lower vaccination rates and higher positivity rates, doubled with the majority of students in the age brackets have lower vaccination rates.
The COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the list of other vaccines required for attendance at Castleton University, NVU and VTC based on the recommendation of the executive committee.
There was no discussion following the reading of the resolution during the hour-long meeting.
Pat Moulton, president of Vermont Tech, said the concern over “getting to herd immunity” for students on campus or in the community is important, “While Vermont is doing well overall, the college, the younger-age brands are among the lowest rates of vaccination … we don’t believe we will see a lot of loss of students with mandated vaccines.”
For 18-21 year olds, just over 50 percent of students are vaccinated, said Zdatny.
She said traditional college-age students are the lowest vaccination rates in Vermont.
Board Chair Lynn Dickinson asked what the percentage needs to be for herd immunity.
Zdatny said, “Our staff and faculty are much more likely to be vaccinated … they are probably over 80 percent.”
Community College of Vermont President Joyce Judy said, “We’ve talked to Mike Pieciak (commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation), we’ve talked to Dr. Levine (commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health) and I think they are in favor of our approach.”
CCV is taking a social norming approach, saying the community colleges have an average age of 28, most are part-time, they often come to class for just 1 1/2 to 3 hours, “and the vast majority of our students are Vermonters and the other 5 percent are people who live in Vermont, but have not been here for 12 months.”
Of the 734 classes at CCV, only 167 are being run in-person across 12 sites, said Judy, “We feel good about where we are … we have a pretty significant social norming campaign around the importance of vaccination, we are trying to endorse that, but we are not requiring it.”
Judy said she asked a handful of other community colleges across the country and none of them are requiring vaccinations, “I am not aware of a community college that is requiring vaccination, we are not residential and they are not moving into the state. I feel like we have the support of the governor, the governor’s staff and Dr. Levine.”
Ryan J. Cooney, a student in the VSCS system, said he fully supports the step to mandate student vaccinations, saying he is himself fully vaccinated. He said he also felt that a mandate should be required of staff and faculty, “If we’re really, truly seeking a herd immunity on the campuses, as we’re discussing.”
Trustee Megan Cluver asked, “From a timing perspective, I think we’re under 30 days with the return to campus; what are the thoughts with mandating this and the students having enough time to respond to this and a grace period?”
Jonathan Davis, dean of student services at NVU, said student-athletes are arriving soon, saying masks may be required if students are not vaccinated but are returning very soon, saying fast action around the messaging will be important.
Zdatny said a survey of employees can be done to check on percentages for vaccination of employees. She said a discussion would need to be held with “our union partners on how best to address that,” in response to the suggestion that if a vaccine mandate is effected for students, it should likewise be affected for staff and faculty.
The meeting can be seen on YouTube at: www.vsc.edu/live
