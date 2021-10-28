Vermont State Colleges Trustees Unanimously Adopt Anti-Racism Pledge

MONTPELIER — Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Board of Trustees adopted a new anti-racism pledge brought to it by the chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, Trustee Shirley Jackson, at the board’s meeting Monday. The vote to adopt the policy was unanimous save for one abstention.
Jackson explained that the pledge was brought to the DEI Committee earlier this month by a student-led task force.
Devyn Thompson, a student from Northern Vermont University (NVU)-Johnson — a student on the task force — presented along with Kevin McGreal, a Community College of Vermont (CCV) student; Cyncere Watkins, a student at the Vermont Technical College (VTC); and Tajae Edwards, president of the NAACP chapter at Castleton University, as well as Sabra Anne Snyder, an alum of the Lyndon campus of NVU.
“This pledge helps build a foundation for equitable Vermont education, it is meant to serve as another tangible tool in providing and pursuing higher education, which is one of the core missions of this institution,” said Thompson.
McGreal said, “In doing this work, it’s not just about supporting students, but what it means for social welfare in general and the progression of our society.”
The pledge was read aloud during the meeting by Snyder.
Thompson said the pledge is an opportunity for a turning point for the VSCS.
One trustee asked about the intention for students and staff and faculty to be required to sign the pledge, and about the “thorny” issues that may lie ahead.
The pledge will not be a legally binding document, said McGreal, “Having this pledge, though is creating a shared language and dialogue … we are committed publicly to these transformation changes that we’re approaching … it can serve as a tool to ground people in this work and to hold each other accountable.”
“There are no consequences if you don’t want to sign it,” said Thompson.
VTC President Pat Moulton said, “This is the beginning of a lot of work that still needs to happen.”
“Answering a lot of those thorny questions that you’re correctly asking” is yet to come, noted Moulton. “This is just the beginning, far, far, far from the end.” She quoted Jackson who said of the work, “There is no end.”
Trustee Bill Lippert, a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee of the VSCS board, said, “I see it as an educational opportunity for the entire system.”
“I don’t want us to gloss over what was very, very impactful testimony to our committee about the actual hurts and harms that are happening on our campuses,” said Lippert, referencing “the need for students to feel safe, to feel supported, to be able to thrive on our campuses.”
Edwards said, “We at least want to have the language that tells people that racism is not tolerated here … you are safe here, and racism is not accepted here.”
Rep. Lynn Dickinson, chair of the board, said she believes the pledge will be voluntary and that there would not be consequences for it to be signed by staff, faculty and students.
The group asked to have a new staff position to be created to coordinate the implementation and work around the new pledge, and Dickinson said given the fiscal climate, she could not guarantee that, saying, “We are working very hard to keep our campuses open … diversity is not just the color of your skin, it’s also a whole lot of other factors.”
Trustee Karen Luneau, who cast the lone abstention for the action Monday, said, “I want to applaud the work of the students,” recalling an era when she was a student and there was a great deal of activism on the campuses. “You’re going to remember when you’re 80 or 90 that you worked on this and brought this forward.”
Luneau said, “I’m going to tell you, I dissent, and I’m going to dissent with part of the pledge.”
“It’s unclear about what the call to action is going to look like,” continued Luneau. “I don’t know what the process is going to look like … remember all the faces that are on this screen, we’re transitory … but what will be left is whatever we leave in print and I want to make sure that what we’re committing to we actually can do and want to do.”
Jackson applauded the students for their advocacy, and asked the board to adopt the definition of diversity, equity and inclusion for higher education for the VSCS. Gender identity was added to the language at the request of Lippert, and the board adopted the amended definition for the VSCS in a unanimous vote.
——-
The Pledge
1. The members of the Vermont State College System (VSCS) acknowledge that we must implement and protect educational opportunities for all cultures and their histories. To protect all community members from social, academic, and systemic harm we must initiate progressive standards and actions that promote respect for all people from all cultural backgrounds.
Anti-racism is the practice of equitably advocating for all races by working to address and dismantle racism within ourselves and our society through intentional and sustained actions that challenge and change racist ideas, policies, behaviors, and beliefs. Anti-racism is a constant educational process. It questions why power is held in the hands that it is, where within us and within our systems these structures manifest, and how we can change these dynamics to create more equitable systems for all people.
Here, on original Abenaki and other Indigenous Peoples Lands in the State of Vermont, we are not insulated from the plights of racism.
Education provides greater opportunities to those who are able to access its benefits. Education is a key area where educational institutions make it a priority to act on core human values, where both students and employees feel safer and supported. This is essential in providing, pursuing and achieving higher levels of education.
As members of the VSCS, we pledge to continue building equitable education experiences for all members of our community. We must actively involve every student, educator, administrator, alum, and policymaker within the system to help make changes for our future. We must also educate the communities in which we live, for the impact of this work does not end at the classroom door nor the State borders.
We pledge to commit to this process. We pledge to:
- Provide equitable opportunities for all to achieve a higher education free from harm & discrimination based on race/ethnicity/culture;
- Listen to and respond to voices of those who are oppressed;
- Actively speak out against racism and call in our peers when they display racist behaviors, even when it is inconvenient or uncomfortable.
Call to Action - As a member of this educational institution, I pledge to advocate for the implementation of the following actions:
-Provide and endorse Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) and social justice training for all employees. Provide educational resources on these topics to all students.
-Support the integration of DEI education into all general education courses as well as all programming for all incoming and transfer students, including the First Year Seminar with the purpose of educating students about social justice, with a specific emphasis on anti-racism.
-Provide dedicated safe spaces, support systems, and wellness resources for students of color and allies of students of color
● Directly and clearly inform first year and transfer students of the VSC policies and procedures regarding discrimination and harassment. Consistently inform all members of the community of such policies.
● Create a system-wide racial equity audit to be performed and assessed regularly —- including a review of the processes through which community members report issues and an annual assessment of the progress of these commitments.
With this pledge, we come together to not only understand ourselves and each other better, but equally, to respect, listen to, and learn from one another. I, along with the VSCS and all its members, agree to reject racism in all its forms. By educating ourselves about the history of and continued impact of racism, we can strengthen our efforts to work against racist beliefs and actions.
I am committed to fostering safe, diverse, and inclusive campuses for all people who are part of, and interact with, the VSCS.
