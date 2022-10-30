MONTPELIER — A new endowment to honor the memory of the late Danville resident and Lyndon State College student Ian Muller has the support of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee.
Muller was a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.
The Finance and Facilities committee unanimously issued a recommendation for the full Board of Trustees to approve the new endowment, one of two presented to the committee last week.
Committee Chairman David Silverman, a VSCS trustee, introduced the Ian Muller Memorial Endowment for Veterans attending the NVU-Lyndon campus, as well as the William Fosbrook Aviation Scholarship for students in the Professional Pilot Program at Vermont Tech.
President Dr. Parwinder Grewal shared additional information regarding each request. Dr. Grewal is the president of the newly forming Vermont State University and in the interim he is shepherding the final year of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndon) and the Vermont Technical College.
The three institutions will form Vermont State University as part of a system-wide transformation underway.
Grewal requested approval for the Ian Muller Memorial Endowment for NVU-Lyndon veterans in the amount of $20,000.
Muller was a Marine and Danville resident who attended Lyndon State College from 2006-2007. He was an avid bodybuilder, athlete, and ski instructor at Burke Mountain. He was killed during combat operations in Helmand Provence, Afghanistan, in March 2011.
A memorial granite bench for Muller was installed at the Lyndon campus of NVU facing the veterans’ wall on the campus.
The endowment is funded with donations from family and friends, proceeds from the annual Ian Muller Memorial Rail Jam held at Burke Mountain, and endowment matching funds. The endowment will provide scholarship support to NVU-Lyndon student veterans.
Trustee Shawn Tester, the CEO and President of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and the lone Northeast Kingdom representative on the Board of Trustees of the state college system, made the motion at the meeting to recommend to the full board to approve the Ian Muller Memorial Endowment, a step that was approved unanimously by the committee.
The second endowment request in the same amount was likewise unanimously approved.
Financial Performance Update
Chief Financial and Operating Officer Sharron Scott delivered a presentation to the committee, during which she “noted that performance was stronger than budget due to the continued infusion of cash from HEERF and ARPA (federal grants), as well as stronger enrollment and room participation, coupled with strong budget management by presidents.”
CFOO Scott told the committee in her first quarter report for Fiscal Year 2023 that “Overall, performance for FY2023 is forecasted to be stronger than budget. This change is driven largely by improvements at Vermont State University, with the Northern Vermont University campuses’ significantly better than budget enrollment performance.”
Also at the recent committee meeting, the record shows, “Katherine Levasseur, Director of External and Governmental Affairs, provided an update on the VSC’s budget requests, which included a total General Fund request of $63.35 million. This includes requests for a $48 million base appropriation, $9 million for FY2024 one-time Bridge Funding, $6 million to reduce CCV’s tuition by 25%, and $350,000 of one-time funding to grow VTSU’s (Vermont State University) restorative justice program. The base and bridge requests conform to the Select Committee’s recommendations.”
Enrollment Declines
Trustees were told that “Since FY2017, System headcount has declined by approximately 900 students, or nearly 7.5%, with all institutions, except Castleton, seeing some degree of enrollment decline during this time. A corresponding decline in full-paying equivalency (FPE) has occurred at the same time.”
“However, the rate of decline in FPE has been faster than the decline in headcount, suggesting that the VSCS is enrolling more students who are attending part-time. FY2022 saw recovery in enrollment at two of the four institutions post-pandemic,” the report to the committee went on.
It continued, noting, “However, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College continued to see depressed enrollments.This decline can, in part, be attributed to negative media attention in 2019 and 2020. However, early signs suggest that NVU is beginning a slow recovery in the fall of 2022.”
The report stated that, “Gross tuition revenues (tuition and fees plus room and board less all scholarships, waivers, and discounts) remained relatively steady between FY2018 and FY2020. FY2022 saw a slight positive increase in both gross and net student revenue, a welcome change in the prior fiscal year. FY2023’s budget is proposed at less than FY2022 actual with early indications that the VSCS will surpass the budget.”
“First quarter results are promising. While the first quarter is still early in the year, initial enrollment, student room participation, and expense data suggests net performance will be stronger than budget at Vermont State University where revenue is forecasted at $6.7 million better than budget and expenses are estimated to be approximately $777 thousand dollars higher than budget. The net improvement for Vermont State University is forecasted at $5.9 million or 3.8% of budgeted expenses,” trustees were told.
The financial updated noted that, “Transformation spending is an unbudgeted system expense, fully funded by a general fund appropriation from the State of Vermont. Last year, the VSCS received $8 million and spent $2.73 million during the fiscal year, and assigned approximately $2.5 million for projects that extend into FY2023. The remaining value, $2.8 million will be assigned to projects in early FY2023. The VSC received its second installment of transformation funding, $4 million, at the start of this fiscal year.”
Trustees were advised that, “Vermont State University’s net student revenue is currently estimated at 4.3% better than budget as compared to a full-paying equivalent increase of approximately 3.8%. The additional improvement in student revenue is due to a sharp increase in out-of-state enrollment coupled with steady in state enrollment. The resulting effect is a modest, 0.5% uptick in student revenue. Compared to budget, room occupancy is currently estimated at 8.9% better than budget, with slightly stronger numbers for the fall as compared to the spring. Improvements in enrollment and room participation are reflected in the first quarter forecast.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.