MONTPELIER — Vermont State College System officials sought to reassure students and the wider communities that no decisions have yet been made about significant campus building changes.

That message was delivered on Sept. 30 in a pair of emails from Chancellor Sophie Zdatny and Dr. Parwinder Grewal, the president of the NVU, Vermont Technical College and Castleton, who hoped to dispel rumors spawned from well-intentioned but inaccurate information shared at student government events on the campuses that will from the new Vermont State University (VTSU) next year. Parwinder will be the inaugural president VTSU, which will be formed by those three institutions.

