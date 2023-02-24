Vermont State Police Announce Operation In Orleans Feb 24, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 5 Willoughby Avenue, Orleans, Vt. (Contributed Google Maps) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This story will be updated.On Friday evening, the Vermont State Police announced it was conducting an operation in Orleans.Public Information Officer Adam Silverman said the activity included the Tactical Services Unit and focused on a residence at 5 Willoughby Ave. The operation is part of an ongoing investigation and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department is assisting, Silverman said.Police said the public should expect increased police presence and should avoid the area. +7 Moth Invasion Poses Significant Risks For Fairbanks Collection Upcoming Local Events Grand Jury Indicts Locals For Bail Jumping, Car Theft, Drugs Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 