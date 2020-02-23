Vermont State Police Arrest Lyndon Resident For Domestic Assault

Joshua Miller

A 30-year-old Lyndon resident was accused of committing domestic assault at Chamberlain Bridge in Lyndon Feb. 17. According to Vermont State Police, Joshua Miller responded to an alleged incident around 11:30 a.m. and subsequently said they discovered Miller had assaulted a household member.

Miller was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Feb. 18.

