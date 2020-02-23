Vermont State Police Arrest Lyndon Resident For Domestic Assault

A 30-year-old Lyndon resident was accused of committing domestic assault at Chamberlain Bridge in Lyndon Feb. 17. According to Vermont State Police, Joshua Miller responded to an alleged incident around 11:30 a.m. and subsequently said they discovered Miller had assaulted a household member.
Miller was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Feb. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.