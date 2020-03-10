Timothy Crowley, 48, of Groton, was arrested for allegedly committing domestic assault at Jay Peak Feb. 22.

Vermont State Police said Crowley was taken into custody after troopers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an assault. Crowley had allegedly committed the assault in question and was lodged in Northern State Correctional Facility as a result. He was also cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Feb. 24.

