Vermont State Police detective Denies Domestic Abuse Charge

CHELSEA – A suspended Vermont State Police detective from Bradford has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea to a charge of domestic abuse for attacking his fiancée over five months, according to court records.
Nicholas J. Cianci, 25, of Fairgrounds Road denied this week he recklessly caused bodily injury to the woman identified by Vermont State Police in court papers by her initials and that she was engaged to marry.
The ongoing assaultive behavior happened from June 12, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2020, according to the charge filed by Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito. DiSabito was asked to take over the prosecution because of a possible conflict of interest by longtime Orange County State’s Attorney Will Porter, who has worked with the defendant in his law enforcement position.
A judge released Cianci on conditions Wednesday including that he not have contact or harass the woman.
The case broke after an ugly sweater party at their home in Bradford on Dec. 5 and the woman applied for a relief from abuse order against Cianci a few days later.
Several current and past employees for the state, South Burlington, Williston, Berlin and Hartford Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were interviewed as part of the case, records show.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson outlined the incident in a 10-page single-spaced affidavit.
Cianci denied abuse when interviewed at the office of his defense lawyer, David Sleigh in St. Johnsbury. Cianci said he was abused, Robson reported.
If convicted, Cianci faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, DiSabito said in court papers.
Cianci has been a detective trooper assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations based in St. Johnsbury. Cianci has been a trooper for three years. He was assigned as a road trooper to the St. Johnsbury barracks following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in July 2018, then transferred to the position of detective trooper in August 2020.
State police placed Cianci on paid leave from duty on Dec. 7, 2020. He was later moved to unpaid leave as of March 3 when the criminal charge was approved and a citation was issued ordering him into court, State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said.
The investigation began after the court issued a temporary relief-from-abuse order against Cianci and the victim spoke with detectives in early December.
The case’s lead investigator, Robson, was assigned from the Westminster Barracks to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in pursuing the matter.
