Vermont State Police Detective Resigns Amid Domestic Abuse Charge

BRADFORD — A suspended Vermont State Police detective from Bradford, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic abuse for attacking his fiancée over five months, has quit his job.
Nicholas J. Cianci, 25, of Fairgrounds Road, submitted his resignation effective May 27, Major Kevin Lane confirmed Wednesday.
Vermont State Police placed Cianci on paid leave on Dec. 7, 2020, following a complaint about his conduct at an off-duty party. He was later moved to unpaid leave as of March 3 when the criminal charge was approved and a citation was issued ordering him into court, State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said at the time.
Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito said Wednesday the criminal charge is still pending but is moving toward a possible resolution.
The veteran prosecutor was asked to step into the case to avoid any possible conflict of interest by the State’s Attorney’s Office in Orange County, where Cianci often generated criminal cases for prosecution. Cianci has spent his entire state police career in Caledonia and Orange Counties.
Cianci entered his not guilty plea in March in Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea that he recklessly caused bodily injury to the woman identified by Vermont State Police in court papers by her initials and that she was engaged to marry, court records showed.
The ongoing assaultive behavior happened from June 12, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2020, according to the charge filed by DiSabito.
A judge released Cianci on conditions including that he does not have contact or harass the woman.
The case broke after an ugly sweater party at the couple’s home in Bradford on Dec. 5 and the woman applied for a relief from abuse order against Cianci a few days later.
Several current and past employees for the State, South Burlington, Williston, Berlin and Hartford Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were interviewed as part of the case, records show.
State Police Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson outlined the incident in a 10-page single-spaced affidavit.
Cianci denied abuse when interviewed at the office of his defense lawyer, David Sleigh in St. Johnsbury. Cianci said he was abused, Robson reported.
If convicted as charged, Cianci faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, DiSabito said in court papers.
Cianci was a detective trooper assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations based in St. Johnsbury. Cianci was a state trooper for three years. He was assigned as a road trooper to the St. Johnsbury barracks following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in July 2018, then transferred to the position of detective trooper in August 2020.
