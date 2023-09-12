Vermont State Police Find Body Of Missing Woman

Search crews located the body of Judith Giglio in the woods on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Giglio, 72, was found approximately a mile-and-a-half from the home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore where she was last seen. Her body was recovered early Tuesday evening and will be brought to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police say there are no indications that the death is suspicious.
State Police conducted a massive search for Giglio that lasted throughout the weekend. She was last seen at 45 Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. State Police led a team of over 90 people in a search effort that covered over 2,600 acres.
Participating in the search effort were Vermont State Police troopers, the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont State Police Unmanned Aircraft System (drone) Team, Vermont State Police K9, US Customs and Border Protection K9, the Vermont Warden Service, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, Waterbury Backcountry Search and Rescue, Burke Ski Patrol, Westmore Fire Department, Glover Ambulance Service, Northwoods Stewardship Center, the Westmore Community Church and fire departments from Charleston, Newark, Orleans, Sutton, West Burke and Westmore.
Volunteers from the community also helped. On Tuesday, the Vermont National Guard assisted the effort.
The Vermont State Police thanked the Westmore community and all the volunteers and agencies for their support throughout the multiday search.
