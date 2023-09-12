Vermont State Police Find Body Of Missing Woman

Judith Giglio. (Contributed photo)

Search crews located the body of Judith Giglio in the woods on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Giglio, 72, was found approximately a mile-and-a-half from the home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore where she was last seen. Her body was recovered early Tuesday evening and will be brought to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

