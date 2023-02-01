Vermont State Police Investigate Death Following Fight At Youth Basketball Game

ALBURGH — Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man following a fight reported to them at a school basketball game Tuesday night, Jan. 31, in Alburgh.
Police received a report at 6:56 p.m. from the Alburgh Community Education Center, for a report of a large fight involving multiple spectators during a 7th-8th grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The melee ended before troopers arrived on scene.
Police say some participants had already departed but Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, sought medical attention. Giroux was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans and was pronounced dead there.
Giroux’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.
The circumstances of his death are under active investigation by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The state police are working with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito on this case and seeking to interview anyone with information about this incident, including those involved in the fight at the Alburgh school.
People should call Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
