Vermont State Police Investigate Death Following Fight At Youth Basketball Game
Alburgh Community Education Center. (Contributed Google Maps)

ALBURGH — Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man following a fight reported to them at a school basketball game Tuesday night, Jan. 31, in Alburgh.

Police received a report at 6:56 p.m. from the Alburgh Community Education Center, for a report of a large fight involving multiple spectators during a 7th-8th grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The melee ended before troopers arrived on scene.

