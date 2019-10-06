Vermont State Police responded to a reported burglary on Mountain View Drive in St. Johnsbury Oct. 3 and continue to investigate.
Upon arriving at the residence, troopers said they learned a gray key lock safe with prescription medications and a personal document inside was taken. Jewelry, coin jugs, and a $100 Vietnamese bill were also taken. The incident took place between 9 a.m. on Oct. 3 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 4.
