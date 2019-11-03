Victoria Mallet, 22, of Haverhill, N.H., was arrested for allegedly driving on a suspended license Oct. 23. At 3:10 p.m., troopers said they stopped Mallet on Main Street in Wells River, allegedly due to incorrect plates and expired inspection.
Mallet subsequently was found to have a criminally suspended license, troopers said. She was arrested, processed and released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Nov. 20.
