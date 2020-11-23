Vermont has experienced 60 traffic fatalities so far this year. Of those killed, 57 percent were not properly restrained with seat belts, and more than 45 percent of the fatal crashes involving impaired drivers.
As part of the continual and ongoing efforts to reduce deadly and serious injury crashes on Vermont’s roads, the Vermont State Police will remain vigilant on aggressive and impaired driving behaviors that are responsible for our highway deaths (speed, aggressive, impaired and unrestrained motorists). The Vermont State Police encourages every motorist to drive responsibly and to have a designated driver. There will be no tolerance for people who make the reckless decision to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
