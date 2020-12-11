ORLEANS — State police are currently investigating a string of thefts in the Orleans area along Maple Street.
Police believe they occurred between Dec. 10 at 9 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 6 a.m. One victim, Samantha Johnson, reported a theft from her motor vehicle at her residence on Dec. 11 at about 9 a.m. Johnson reported someone entered her vehicle through an unlocked door and stole her wallet containing miscellaneous items. Police then received two more reports of items taken from unlocked vehicles, also parked at residences along Maple Street, in the village of Orleans. Items taken include, but are not limited to wallets, clothing items and credit cards.
