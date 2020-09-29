Vermont State Police Working With DNA Experts On Brianna Maitland Case

Brianna Maitland was 17 years old when she was last seen in March 2004.

WATERBURY — As part of the Vermont State Police’s ongoing investigation into the 2004 disappearance of Brianna Maitland, detectives are partnering with a Texas-based company on new analysis of scientific evidence that may help shed light on what happened to her.

Brianna was 17-years-old when she was last seen the evening of March 19, 2004, leaving The Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery, where she worked, in her 1985 Oldsmobile 88. The car was located the next day backed into an abandoned building about a mile from the restaurant. Although initially believed that Brianna might have run away, it was later determined she could have been a victim of foul play. Investigators have pursued multiple leads throughout the years, but none has led to Brianna.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments