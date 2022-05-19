MONTPELIER — The brand launch for the new Vermont State University was announced this week in a virtual meeting.
The three triangles in the logo symbolize those three institutions under the VSCS umbrella, officials said.
“The unveiling is a major milestone in a transformation process unifying three institutions – Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College,” a promotional video said. “Sixteen months ago, the Vermont State Colleges System initiated a strategic transformation process to redesign its system such that it could continue to deliver on its mission to Vermont and achieve financial stability… The logo design, which features three triangles intersecting, represents the Vermont landscape and the connection between the three schools as they come together to chart a new path forward for higher education in the state.”
More than 3,000 faculty, students, staff, alumni and community partners have provided feedback throughout the process.
“Our Vermont State University brand identity emphasizes the idea of togetherness. Together, we can do great things,” said Chancellor Sophie Zdatny. “Together we are engaging in the hard work of transformation to bring together our individual strengths to provide innovative, affordable and accessible higher education to Vermonters from all walks of life. Now, the logo is a symbol of our unification and our shared commitment to meet the needs of our students and the state of Vermont.”
The announcement noted, “Students, faculty, and staff from Castleton, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College joined Dr. Parwinder Grewal, who was named the inaugural president of Vermont State University in April 2022, to unveil the university’s new logo and share the brand identity, which celebrates that Vermont State University is at the heart of Vermont — a university of the people, driven by fearless innovation and exploration, developing students who are both doers and thinkers, with an expansive, yet intimate feel, and encouraging everyone to dream big and dream differently.”
Grewal noted during the virtual meeting that he is very excited to lead the new university and the reform of the state college system in Vermont.
“Today is one step in that process of joining and unifying to be better together,” said Grewal. He has helped to bring together three institutions in another state college system just as he will be charged with completing in Vermont.
Grewal said he looks forward to collaborating with the VSCS community to create a national model. He thanked the current presidents of the three institutions, “You have built a fantastic legacy and I thank you for your dedication and commitment.”
Dr. John Mills, the interim president of NVU, said the new brand reflects that the possibilities for students at the new state-wide university are endless. “Students gain global skills,” stressed Mills of the academic experiences being tied to experiential learning, and touching on the success of alumni. “We’ve got on the ground experience that puts our students first.”
VSCS is set to offer liberal arts, technical, and professional programs to students statewide and beyond across the multiple campuses.
“By bringing together the best of its programs, resources, and teachers, this new state university becomes a beacon of opportunity for all of us in Vermont and around the world to make our education truly one-of-a-kind,” said Ryan Cooney, a Class of 2022 Vermont Technical College student and VSCS student trustee. Cooney shared how he was able to pursue a career in his passion — aviation — through VTC, taking advantage of internships and earning his pilot’s license along the way.
The incoming class “(W)ill be the first students to graduate from the new university. Vermont State University will phase in its new brand identity and logo over the next year,” the release stated.
Once the three institutions are merged to become VSCS, only the Community College of Vermont System will remain as an independent institution alongside the new statewide VSU.
To learn more, visit: https://vermontstate.vsc.edu
History Of Transformation
The already-fragile state colleges system had been coping with declining enrollments and unfavorable demographics, as well as stiff competition for college-aged students when the pandemic unexpectedly forced the refund of more than $5 million dollars in room and board.
A proposal at that time by the then-chancellor to shutter Northern Vermont University in its entirety — the former Lyndon and Johnson state colleges — along with the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College, the heart of the VSCS agriculture program, was met with an outcry across the state.
The legislature appointed a Select Committee to get the VSCS on a fiscally sustainable trajectory by right-sizing the system and calling for a major top-to-bottom transformation. Steep increases in state support, as well as federal pandemic higher education funding has buoyed the system the past two years.
On July 1 of 2023, NVU will fuse with VTC and Castleton University.
