Vermont State University Committed To Diverse, Equitable Future

MONTPELIER — Ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion — or DEI — is an integral foundation as the Vermont State Colleges System merges Northern Vermont University (NVU), the Vermont Technical College and Castleton University is a priority for Vermont’s higher education system.
At the recent meeting of the VSCS Board’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, the group heard from the VSC DEI Transformation Work Group. Jae Basiliere, NVU’s director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, provided an update on the work.
According to the minutes of the committee meeting held virtually, “These efforts are to ensure that DEI is being taken into consideration as part of the ongoing transformation work.” Dr. Basiliere shared a presentation that is available for public view with the materials on the website at: https://www.vsc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/03.07-Board-of-Trustees-DEI-Committee-Meeting1.pdf
A draft of the proposed VSCS Diversity Statement was shared with the committee, and the work group “seeks to develop a system-wide statement that represents the values of the institutions and serves as a checkpoint to anchor back to when doing transformation work.”
That statement reads:
The Vermont State College System (VSCS) is committed to nurturing a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive learning and working environment.
We condemn racism and welcome all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, or disability, and want everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.
As an institution of higher education, we formally condemn all discrimination in all its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and strive to ensure all our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment.
Our commitment is based on three pillars of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice: Data informed Practices: We make decisions and examine our policies and practices based on valid and reliable data sets and how those decisions, policies and practices may positively or negatively impact different populations.
We are committed to providing faculty, staff and students access to training and learning about how their knowledge of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice topics impact their professional and educational work.
We are committed to providing faculty, staff, and students opportunity for personal growth to increase their understanding of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice related topics so that they can then apply that information to their lives, their community engagements, and their career.
We recognize our diverse community members do not hold a single identity that may impact their belonging, or access to educational or professional opportunities. Each person holds multiple and intersecting personal and social identities that must be recognized as they engage in learning and professional development. We actively pursue the inclusion of diverse students, faculty, and staff; break down barriers impacting access to education and professional growth for all; and nurture true belonging for our diverse community.
Mary Brodsky, executive director of Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Community College of Vermont, speaking to the diversity statement, said, “We started to think about this … but we also believe it’s really important for the employees of the state colleges system to really embrace these principles.”
She said the state colleges need “everyone to get behind the idea” and that the statement will be before the DEI Committee for feedback in advance of the full Trustees meeting on May 9.
“This is our north star,” stressed Brodsky.
Trustee and State Rep. Bill Lippert said, “There’s some folks who have thought about this type of work so often and I appreciate that if you’re not making mistakes on this issue you’re probably not working hard enough.”
“The part about that that I like is that to work toward diversity, inclusion, is to challenge yourself, sometimes to take steps in a direction that hasn’t always felt immediately comfortable,” said Lippert, adding he is “… hoping that there’s some way to perhaps incorporate some kind of tone that we will move forward together on this … something to the effect that This is not about perfection … and it’s not just aspirational because we want to make progress.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.