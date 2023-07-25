Vermont State University Fast-Tracks Search For New President

MONTPELIER — The newly established Vermont State University (VSU) is in search of a new president following the unexpected departure of the university’s first leader within a year of his tenure. The search is being conducted by the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees Ad Hoc Search Committee, which is dedicated to identifying suitable replacements.
VSU was formed after several state colleges merged, including Lyndon State College and Johnson State College that had previously combined into Northern Vermont University. The two campuses of the old Northern Vermont University and those of the erstwhile Vermont Technical College in Williston and Randolph, together with the campus of the former Castleton University, now make up VSU. The state-wide institution officially started its academic year on July 1st.
On July 19, the search committee received an update from the search firm, Storbeck Search, about potential candidates for the president’s role and discussed the next steps in a closed session. The committee had previously met on July 6th.
According to the meeting documents, Storbeck Search suggested providing 2-3 candidates for an interim president role if needed. The firm also offered to assist with due diligence such as reference checks and background checks, if the Board identifies its own finalists.
In addition, Storbeck Search advised that conducting community engagement at the beginning of the search might not yield cost-effective results or a good return on investment. They instead recommended reviewing the profile used in the previous presidential search and making necessary adjustments based on recent experiences.
On July 19, the committee was presented with VSU’s vision: the university aims to be the nation’s first statewide hybrid institution, offering programs across the state, enhancing student and community benefits, and boosting the economy. The desired president should be energetic and dynamic, capable of engaging with the community, establishing relationships with civic, business, and educational leaders, and planning for the university’s future.
The merging of Castleton, Vermont NVU into VSU resulted from a fiscal crisis that hit the already fragile state colleges system during the pandemic. A legislative committee had been assigned to devise a sustainable path for the VSCS, which led to the consolidation of all colleges, except for the autonomous Community College of Vermont system, into VSU.
In line with the ongoing transformation, the VSCS is converting numerous challenges faced during the pandemic and financial troubles into opportunities by establishing more efficient operations and processes. The new president should possess qualities such as outstanding leadership and management experience, the ability to create and implement a broad vision for VSU, and an appreciation for academic values and traditions, among other qualifications.
At the search committee meeting on July 6, Pete Cormier and Rick Adams, two Lyndon State College alumni, were present. The meeting discussed the use of a search committee for some tasks associated with the president search and also reviewed initial conversations with a leading national search firm initiated by the Director of External and Governmental Affairs.
The firm advised against conducting stakeholder engagement typically involved in a traditional academic search due to time constraints and existing candidate preference information from the previous search. However, the firm indicated its ability to assist with background and reference checks, and how best to involve community stakeholders once a finalist or finalists for the position are identified.
The timeline for the search includes generating a list of interested candidates in July, finalizing the list and conducting initial interviews and background checks in August, and selecting the new president at a Board retreat in September. The chosen president is expected to start their tenure on November 1st, following a transition period with Interim President Mike Smith in October.
