Vermont State University Fast-Tracks Search For New President
Students walk to class on the campus of NVU-Lyndon. (Courtesy photo)

MONTPELIER — The newly established Vermont State University (VSU) is in search of a new president following the unexpected departure of the university’s first leader within a year of his tenure. The search is being conducted by the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees Ad Hoc Search Committee, which is dedicated to identifying suitable replacements.

VSU was formed after several state colleges merged, including Lyndon State College and Johnson State College that had previously combined into Northern Vermont University. The two campuses of the old Northern Vermont University and those of the erstwhile Vermont Technical College in Williston and Randolph, together with the campus of the former Castleton University, now make up VSU. The state-wide institution officially started its academic year on July 1st.

