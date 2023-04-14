Vermont State University Names Smith Interim President
Buy Now

Vermont State University Interim President Mike Smith.

The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) announced Friday that Vermont State University (VTSU) President Parwinder Grewal has tendered his resignation and is stepping down effective immediately for personal reasons. Former Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Michael (Mike) Smith will assume the role of interim president beginning next week.

The announcement comes after much consideration about how best to lead the July 1 launch of VSU. The launch is the culmination of years of work to unify the state colleges, streamline academic offerings and achieve financial sustainability. This has been a partnership with Governor Scott, lawmakers, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and local communities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments