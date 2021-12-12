Vermont State University Pitched As ‘Heart Of Vermont’

MONTPELIER — Work to forge the new Vermont State University from Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College continues with branding vision.
Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) were given an update last week on the cornerstone piece of the system-wide transformation of the state colleges to find a sustainable fiscal path, strengthen programs and meet the state’s workforce needs. The merged statewide university system has a target date to commence July 1, 2023.
A presentation from VisionPoint Marketing on the branding pillars and personality traits for the new university was shared during this week’s meeting.
Bruce Ortiz, an account manager with VisionPoint, walked the board through the project goals, noting in a slide that the consulting marketing team has been working through research and discovery to “… gain a better understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College, and for the new institution as a whole.”
One of the goals was to “Establish a powerful brand platform that positions Vermont State University for growth, including naming architecture, a positioning statement, brand pillars, and personality traits,” the update to trustees noted.
Erica Kim, a senior strategist at VisionPoint, which is based in Raleigh, N.C., noted that listening tours and in-person visits to all the campuses, as well as competitor research were part of what the team completed to date.
Kim said the team facilitated a series of stakeholder listening tours with university and community members at the campuses in Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon and Randolph, conducting a total of 31 group sessions and 1:1 interviews with individuals representing the following groups: leadership, deans/department heads, faculty, marketing staff, admissions staff, student life and student services staff, community members, current students and alumni.
“We heard some really great conversations through all these sessions, insights about each institution,” shared Kim. She said, “We heard about the students that you serve, and the long-term impact that these schools have.”
She shared some of the “key themes that we heard,” in a slide during the presentation, including that, “We heard that students care about personal connections, this was a really big theme in these sessions.”
• “Students who are looking for a personal, meaningful educational experience are drawn here. They don’t want to be just a number.”
• “We listen to our employers. We produce what they need. That’s why we have such a high job placement.”
• “We solve a problem - meet a need. All of the things the institution does. Encouraging students to learn how to serve the local community.”
The presentation noted, “We must respond to the changing needs of the students we serve,” adding non-traditional students will make up an increasing percentage of the overall student population and that “Students will have higher expectations for the effective use of technology.”
“To fulfill our mission as student needs change, we must embrace the concept of the ‘Hybrid Campus’ and think differently about how we provide education and services,” the presentation continued.
Kim noted that the institutions are committed to their local communities.
She presented the brand workshop, noting that the schools’ identities and the new university’s characteristics were developed into a theme during brainstorming, helping to inform the key pillars and traits.
Among the top descriptors identified during the brand workshops are the following: student-centered, high return on investment, outcomes-oriented and practical, spacious/outdoorsy/room to grow, high-quality, nurturing and supportive, accessible and welcoming/inclusive.
Kim noted, “We heard about lifelong career preparation.”
She said pathways that meet students where they are at “in a way that really works for them” in the expanded university were touched on.
The marketing team visited all five campuses of the VSCS throughout the state, and got to see the facilities and hear about academic pursuits and how the local campuses are such an integral part of the fabric of the communities where they are located.
The group also provided some insight into research and analysis on competitors for the VSCS, both in-state and out-of-state.
“These schools are invested in the future … they care about the forces that are shaping the future and they actually take action in those areas,” said Kim. She said the sense of community around the campuses witnessed by the visiting marketing team “was palpable.”
The third part of the marketing team to present was the firm’s Vice President and Creative Director, Tony Poillucci, who said, “We conducted this study with internal and external stakeholders,” to help build the brand pillars. “We asked about strengths and challenges about each institution … qualities they wanted to maintain.”
He said the top strengths rated by Vermont residents for each institution forms “a really compelling story” saying the story at NVU had a lot to do with strong academic offerings and the impact and importance of the university on the local community.
Poillucci said the university’s campuses makes students feel cared about and welcome, and added that’s the beginning of a really strong story for university to carry through the merger.
People want to “get a lot of bang for their buck” in their college pursuits, “and beyond that they want to be taught by high quality faculty who will support them … they also want to feel like they are part of a community.”
The most important things to retain in the new university will be strong programs that are affordable and prepare students for good careers. Poillucci said the schools already are doing these things, and together, can do them better, “It provides a very powerful foundation on which to build a brand - good news all around.”
“You’ll also need to have a competitive institution and a competitive brand,” said Poillucci, saying the industry has become far more competitive.
“We believe that as one combined institution, one that combines the very best of each institution that Vermont State University has a wonderful opportunity to carve out a strong position of its own,” said Poillucci. He said a strong sense of community, career paths and affordability are critical tenants for students, and that the new university will be a strong competitor, “You absolutely can build a brand on substance plus unique position.”
Poillucci said the university is ” … shaping up to be a university of the people.”
“As fate would have it, your constituents are looking for what you offer,” he said.
With that, Poillucci launched into the brand pillars for the new university, noting in a slide during the presentation, “Brand pillars focus on what Vermont State University delivers, the value it offers, and the things that make it distinct. Think of these as the cornerstones of your brand promise.”
“What these are is essentially the foundation of your brand … you could think of these collectively kind of as a promise … to everyone that you serve,” said Poillucci.
He said, “Think about them as a story … think about yourself telling the story to someone who asks you about Vermont State University.”
“This is not an ad campaign … they will inform the new logo and how you speak about the new university in this increasingly competitive landscape,” said Poillucci.
