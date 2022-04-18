Vermont State University President Named

MONTPELIER — A university official with experience merging institutions of higher learning in Texas, Dr. Parwinder Grewal, was announced as the Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Board of Trustees’ unanimous pick to lead the newly-forming Vermont State University.
The new university will commence on July 1, 2023, upon the completed unification of Northern Vermont University (NVU), the Vermont Technical College and Castleton University.
Dr. Grewal’s selection to lead the new statewide, hybrid university, followed a nationwide search will saw four finalists visit the campuses of the three institutions in late March.
At a special, virtual meeting of the trustees on Monday, Dr. Grewal’s selection was announced.
Dr. Parwinder Grewal, PhD, currently serves as Special Assistant to the President at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. His appointment followed a brief board meeting and an hour-and-a-half-long executive session.
Chair of the Board of Trustees Lynn Dickinson asked that Trustee Karen Luneau read the motion to approve the offer to Dr. Grewal.
Campus visits in late March and extensive feedback of faculty, staff and students contributed to the board’s decision to offer the position to Dr. Grewal effective July 1, 2022, noted Luneau.
“I want to welcome Dr. Parwinder Grewal to our board meeting, congratulations! We are very excited to see you join us,” said Dickinson.
Dr. Grewal said he was honored to be offered the position. “I gladly accept,” he said.
Dr. Grewal thanked the entire board for turning the urgent need to transform the state colleges system in order to save them for Vermont’s future, moving the situation, he said, from “a big crisis into an exciting opportunity.”
Fiscal pressure and demographic challenges that brought the state colleges system to a crisis point at the start of the pandemic two years ago led to a legislative select committee being called to action to develop a plan to right-size and make sustainable the state colleges system.
A top-to-bottom transformation of the entire system is underway, and at the heart of that work is the massive restructuring to forge the new Vermont State University.
Vermont State University is set to become the first statewide, hybrid institution in the United States, according to the VSCS Chancellor’s office’s announcement on Monday.
VSCS Announcement
Dr. Grewal has more than 25 years of experience in higher education including a decade in biotechnology research and development experience in industry and government in six U.S. states and five countries.
“Most recently, he served at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, a new university created through the merger of three long-standing legacy institutions spanning multiple campuses and communities where he played key leadership roles including as the Founding Dean of the College of Sciences, Dean of the Graduate College, Executive Vice President for Research, Graduate Studies and New Program Development, and Special Assistant to the President,” according to a news release issued immediately following the meeting on Monday.
Dr. Grewal holds a BS in Agriculture and a MS in Plant Pathology from Punjab Agricultural University, and a Ph.D. in Zoology from Imperial College London. He earned a Fulbright Scholarship in 2013.
“Dr. Grewal is an internationally recognized nematologist and is ranked among the top two percent of the world’s most-cited scientists,” according to the announcement. “He is also a Fellow of the Society of Nematologists and has served as its President. His most recent research has focused on community resilience through local self-reliance in food, energy, and water.”
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said, “Dr. Grewal brings a passion for engaging students, a commitment to strong relationships with faculty and staff, and robust experience building university-community partnerships to Vermont State University. He is a thoughtful, strategic leader and we are excited to welcome him to Vermont.”
Dr. Grewal added, “I am honored to be selected as the Inaugural President of Vermont State University… I see this as an incredible opportunity to build a model, post-COVID university in the United States.”
Katherine Lavasseur, the director of external and government affairs, said Monday in response to a question from the newspaper, “Now that the Board has offered the position to Dr. Grewal, we will now move forward with drafting a contract. We anticipate he will be offered standard VSC presidential benefits package and a salary commensurate with comparable public peer institutions.”
NVU Interim President John W. Mills, in a statement to the newspaper after the meeting, said, “Northern Vermont University is so pleased by the selection of Dr. Parwinder Grewal as the first president for Vermont State University. His academic and administrative experience, especially his work establishing new initiatives in higher education, mean he will be able to hit the ground running in bringing our institutions together to form Vermont State University.”
Mills added, ““His passion for what we are creating with VTSU is palpable. I wish Dr. Grewal great success as he takes on the Vermont State presidency.”
Nolan Atkins, NVU and Vermont State University Provost, in a statement sent to the newspaper, said, “I am thrilled by the selection of Dr. Parwinder Grewal for the Vermont State University president. His deep commitment to our university communities was evident during the selection process.”
“Dr. Grewal showed that VTSU’s vision and mission resonated with him,” said Atkins. “I look forward to working with him as we build Vermont State University—bringing the best of our three universities to our bold and new state university.”
