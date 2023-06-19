Vermont State University Receives Accreditation fromNew England Commission of Higher Education

Vermont State University (VTSU) announced it received accreditation from its governing body, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) at its June 16 meeting held in York Harbor, Maine. NECHE found that VTSU met all nine accreditation standards, which range from academic programming to integrity and transparency.
“This is a significant step in the launch of Vermont State University and an exciting demonstration that this new institution is prepared to thrive,” said Sophie Zdatny, Chancellor, Vermont State College System. “This accreditation provides assurances to our students, staff, faculty and state partners that we can meet the rigorous standards of higher education and deliver a great education.”
NECHE is among the many regional higher education accrediting organizations across the country. Through its evaluation processes and accreditation of institutions across New England, it can certify for the public that quality, academic and organizational standards have been met. Before unification, all individual institutions—Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College—were accredited separately by NECHE. Across Vermont, nearly all colleges and universities are accredited through NECHE, including the University of Vermont, Saint Michael’s College, and Champlain College.
“Vermont State University is ready to unify on July 1, and this announcement validates the hard work and determination of our leaders to get us to this moment,” added Mike Smith, Interim President for Vermont State University. “Our sights are now firmly set on the fall semester and welcoming our inaugural class of nearly 1,200 students and thousands of returning students. We are enrolling more students every day as more students of all ages are learning about and coming to know and trust Vermont State University. I am very pleased with our progress to date, and know that if we continue this trajectory, VTSU will be a great success.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.