Vermont State University Receives Accreditation fromNew England Commission of Higher Education
A sign marks the main entrance to the Lyndon Center campus of Northern Vermont University on April 29, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Vermont State University (VTSU) announced it received accreditation from its governing body, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) at its June 16 meeting held in York Harbor, Maine. NECHE found that VTSU met all nine accreditation standards, which range from academic programming to integrity and transparency.

“This is a significant step in the launch of Vermont State University and an exciting demonstration that this new institution is prepared to thrive,” said Sophie Zdatny, Chancellor, Vermont State College System. “This accreditation provides assurances to our students, staff, faculty and state partners that we can meet the rigorous standards of higher education and deliver a great education.”

