Vermont Supreme Court Backs The Caledonian-Record
James Gibbons appears for his Caledonia Superior Court hearing by video from the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

The Vermont Supreme Court has agreed with Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson to award the Caledonian-Record newspaper $8,192.40 in legal fees.

“We find no error in the court’s decision,” wrote Supreme Court members Paul L. Reiber, Harold Eaton Jr. and Karen R. Carroll in their decision on Friday.

