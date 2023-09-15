Vermont Supreme Court Backs The Caledonian-Record

The Vermont Supreme Court has agreed with Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson to award the Caledonian-Record newspaper $8,192.40 in legal fees.
“We find no error in the court’s decision,” wrote Supreme Court members Paul L. Reiber, Harold Eaton Jr. and Karen R. Carroll in their decision on Friday.
Vermont prison inmate James F. Gibbons Jr., 53, sued the Caledonian-Record and a reporter who covered Gibbons’ public weight-of-the-evidence hearing in Caledonia Superior Court.
Vermont Supreme Court
Gibbons was asking the court to award him $500,000 for violations of his civil rights as well as defamation and “wanton infliction of emotional pain and suffering,” according to the original complaint.
But what appears in public court documents and what is said in open court by defendants, attorneys, judges, witnesses and victims is legal to report to the public.
And according to Judge Richardson, that’s exactly what reporter Dana Gray did.
“Plaintiff’s complaint lacked any merit,” wrote the judge in his order. “Plaintiff appears to have been offended that the newspaper covered a public proceeding and wrote about Plaintiff’s actions in the underlying allegations…Both federal and Vermont State Courts, however, have long recognized that the press has a right to cover such proceedings and to report on them.”
Reporter Gray’s story was published on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the Caledonian-Record Weekender Edition.
The hearing was about whether Gibbons could be released from jail pending trial after being accused of allegedly attacking his 63-year-old sister in her kitchen at her East Haven home.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi and defense attorney Laura Wilson presented arguments before Judge Robert Gerety, Jr. - who later ruled in favor of the state.
“The court finds that there is no release condition, or combination of conditions that will reasonably prevent the physical violence,” said Judge Gerety, Jr. in his ruling.
The Caledonian-Record was defended by Matthew Byrne of the Burlington-based Gravel & Shea. After a successful defense against Gibbon’s original suit, the newspaper counter-sued for the attorney’s fees it incurred in its defense.
“I’m not sure how much longer we can stick around, but as long as we’re here, we’re going to defend the right of a free press, and ourselves, vigorously against frivolous lawsuits,” said Publisher Todd Smith.
The newspaper plans to file for the additional legal fees incurred while defending itself to the state’s highest court.
