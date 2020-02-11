Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
From left, Jethro Hayman, Cam Devereux and his son, Camden, with a bowl of dried hemp flowers used in production of CBD oil at NEK Hemp. Jethro is the head of sales and marketing, Cam is the founder and Camden oversees the lab operations. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Cam Devereux is currently growing 1,600 hemp seedlings in his basement, which will be transferred to greenhouses and then an outdoor field on his property. Each plant will be tested regularly and its nutrition will be tweaked to maximize CBD production. It's a time intensive process that NEK Hemp uses to create a high quality, full spectrum CBD oil. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Freddy Very trims dried hemp flowers in the NEK Hemp building in Barton. The company is headquartered in Cam Devereux's former welding shop, which he converted into the region's only seed-to-shelf CBD production facility. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is working with Trace to utilize the company’s blockchain-based platform with a secure soil-to-shelf hemp registration, licensing and enforcement tracking system. This first-in-the-nation hemp tracking system will allow the Agency to assist Vermont’s hemp growers and processors with the expansion of the hemp marketplace.
“The Agency is excited to partner with Trace, in developing blockchain technology to administer the Hemp Program’s registration, and crop and product tracking needs to help ensure consumer protection and quality control in Vermont’s growing hemp industry,” said Cary Giguere, VAAFM Director of Public Health and Agriculture Resource Management. “We are excited to partner in the rollout of this new and innovative work. Vermont producers and consumers will benefit from the transparency this partnership brings to the Vermont hemp industry.”
