To celebrate Free Ice Fishing Day, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold an Ice Fishing Festival for kids and others new to ice fishing at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard on Saturday, Jan. 28. (VTF&W photo by Joshua Morse)
Vermont’s state-wide Free Ice Fishing Day is Saturday, Jan. 28.
Held annually on the last Saturday in January, the day is geared toward giving new ice anglers an opportunity to try ice fishing before purchasing equipment, but any angler may ice fish on any waterbody open to ice fishing statewide without a fishing license on Free Ice Fishing Day.
“Ice fishing is one of the most accessible forms of fishing,” said Fish and Wildlife Cmsr. Christopher Herrick.
